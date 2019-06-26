Greg Pierce Named Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum

BALTIMORE, Md. (June 26, 2019)—Secretary Rob McCord today announced Greg Pierce as the new Executive Director of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Saint Leonard, Calvert County.



"We are excited Dr. Pierce has joined us here in Maryland to share his expertise and passion for archaeology along with his enthusiasm for improving upon the tradition of JPPM as a premiere site to interact with our past in Maryland," said Secretary McCord.



Mr. Pierce holds a BA in Anthropology and History from the University of Arizona, an MA in Anthropology from East Carolina University, and a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Wyoming. He began at JPPM last week.



"I am excited to join the talented staff at JPPM," said Pierce. "I believe historic preservation is a powerful and effective tool for community engagement and connecting individuals with the past, and look forward to working with JPPM staff to find new and creative ways to bring the cultural heritage represented by the park to life for the people of Maryland. "



A native of Pennsylvania, he served as both the Wyoming State Archaeologist and as an Adjunct Professor of Anthropology at the University of Wyoming since 2014. In this position, he also managed the University of Wyoming Archaeological Repository, the only federally recognized repository in the state, conducted archeological research, performed contract services in archeology, and provided technical assistance to citizens and partner agencies.



JPPM is located on more than 500 acres along the Patuxent River in beautiful Calvert County. With miles and miles of trails to hike, a visitor center with interactive exhibits, educational programs and events, JPPM connects people to the past through history and archaeology and supports the preservation of Maryland's cultural resources.