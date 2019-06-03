Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 03, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1009) to exercise an option for operation and maintenance services in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance -Demonstrator Program, including logistics and sustaining engineering support. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70 percent); Rancho Bernardo, California (5 percent), and at forward operating locations (25 percent), is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $66,274,215 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Engineering, Prototyping, and Fabrication Department. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (95 percent); and Lexington Park, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0043)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 34 low-rate initial production Lot 3 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets and technical data. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, and is expected to be completed March 2021. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,413,946 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-1024)., is awarded a not-to-exceedadvance acquisition contract for long-lead components for the manufacture and delivery of three low-rate initial production Lot 5 M-4C Triton unmanned aircraft for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1). In addition, this contract provides equipment and associated materials for three ground stations for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (27.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (15.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (14.7 percent); Waco, Texas (9.3 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8 percent); Red Oak, Texas (6.2 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (18.6 percent). Work is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative partner funds in the amount of $65,173,723 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($38,250,000; 58.7 percent); and the government of Australia ($26,923,723; 41.3 percent) under a cooperative agreement. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0008)., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1063). This modification provides for nine months of Group 5 unmanned air system intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. These services are in support of outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) Task Force Southwest and Marine Corps operations utilizing contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (35 percent); Poway, California (15 percent); and OCONUS locations (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Overseas Contingency Operations (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,467,263 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (0008) against a previously placed basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0007). This modification procures 37 A/A49E-7(V4) gun turrets for AH-1Z helicopters for the Navy (25); and the government of Bahrain (12). Work will be performed in Saco, Maine (80 percent); and Williston, Vermont (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $7,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($4,975,950; 66 percent); and the government of Bahrain ($2,524,050; 34 percent) under the FMS Program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor not-to-exceed undefinitized contract modification P00006 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021) for the production and delivery of 233 propulsion systems. This modification provides for the production and delivery of 56 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force; 10 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy; 24 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps; 125 F135-PW-100 and 18 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and FMS funds in the amount of $793,133,424 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($619,293,241; 19 percent); Marine Corps ($627,306,799; 19 percent); Navy ($117,569,123; 4 percent); non-DoD participants ($1,234,417,345; 38 percent); and FMS customers ($640,442,453; 20 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2602 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for 34 ScanEagle unmanned air vehicles for the governments of Malaysia (12); Indonesia (8); Philippines (8); and Vietnam (6). In addition, this order provides for spare payloads, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools, training, technical services, and field service representatives. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (77 percent); and multiple shore and at sea locations in Malaysia (9 percent); Philippines (5 percent); Vietnam (5 percent); and Indonesia (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $47,930,791 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the governments of Malaysia ($19,329,334; 40 percent); Philippines ($9,633,665; 20 percent); Vietnam ($9,770,120; 20 percent); and Indonesia ($9,197,672; 20 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042119F0685 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0001) for the AN/SPN-46(V) landing system upgrade program to address obsolescence issues, system degraders, deficiency correction and cybersecurity implementation. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.