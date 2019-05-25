Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 25, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00026) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification provides for the procurement of 12 Lot II and Lot III low-rate initial production CH-53K aircraft, including programmatic support, logistics support, and peculiar support equipment. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (44.96 percent); Wichita, Kansas (12.26 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (5.67 percent); Hazelwood, Missouri (3.89 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (2.37 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.52 percent); Redmond, Washington (1.52 percent); Rochester, Kent, United Kingdom (1.41 percent); Quebec, Canada (1.39 percent); Kent, Washington (1.30 percent); Cudahy, Wisconsin (1.25 percent); Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (1.23 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1.11 percent); Rome, New York (1.10 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (16.7 percent), and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2.32 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $509,053,739; and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $617,162,887, with a total of $1,126,216,626 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00011) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0001) for the service life modification (SLM) of up to 10 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft. The SLM will extend the operational service life of the aircraft from 6,000 flight hours to an extended service life of 10,000 flight hours. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (50 percent); and San Antonio, Texas (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services for the design, development, manufacture, integration, update and test of avionics systems from inception to disposal. In addition, this contract provides for the development and fabrication of hardware kits for integration on aircraft, including commercial-off-the-shelf and contractor-designed and fabricated components. These services are in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Avionics, Sensors, and Electronic Warfare Department (AIR-4.5). Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (90 percent); and Leonardtown, Maryland (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task and delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals under a 100 percent small business set-aside; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042119D0024)., is awarded amodification (P00017) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1048). This modification will provide initial repair material for the Electronic Warfare Digital Channelized Receiver/Techniques Generator Tuner Insertion Program, Fuel and Life Support systems at multiple F-35 depots within the continental U.S. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (49.4 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (39.3 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (11.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $21,350,787 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,324,456; 43.7 percent); Marine Corps ($4,607,377; 21.6 percent); Navy ($2,140,229; 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($3,638,728; 17 percent); and FMS ($1,639,997; 7.7 percent). The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded afixed-price-incentive, firm-target contract for the low-rate initial production of 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems. In addition, this contract procures three production and installation engineering development model unit upgrade kits, engineering change proposals, and associated data. Work will be performed in Fullerton, California (68 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (22 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,134,484 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0020)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for integrated logistics support and repairs for the sustainment of the AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ missiles. These services are in support of the Navy, Air Force, and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (90.7 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (7 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (0.7 percent); Burlington, Massachusetts (0.6 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (0.5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0023)., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004). This modification exercises an option for deployment and operation of test aircraft in support of the F-35 Lightning II development, production, and sustainment for the Air Force, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Lakehurst, New Jersey (70 percent); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force and Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $11,336,274 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This option combines purchases for the Air Force ($8,791,728; 78 percent); Navy ($224,464; 2 percent) and non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,320,082; 20 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00030 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0052) to design, prototype, and test a replacement Joint Precision Approach and Landing System Ship Global Positioning System Sensor Unit (SGSU). This resolves obsolescence driven by part shortages in the Digital Integrated Global Positioning System Anti-Jam Receiver, a major subassembly of the SGSU. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (59.4 percent); Fullerton, California (40.4 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,997,334 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 898,320 man-hours of direct labor engineering services. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division to perform projects for Special Operations Forces command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. Services include requirements definition, solution definition, integration, installation verification and validation, and operation and sustainment. Work will be performed in California, Maryland (70 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (13 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (6 percent); Little Creek, Virginia (5 percent); Coronado, California (4 percent); and Tampa, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0055)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sustainment engineering services in support of up to 17 C-40A aircraft. Support to be provided includes sustaining engineering, engineering data, technical publications, access to and distribution of technical data and publications, and other technical support services. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0027).