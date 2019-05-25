Local Government Schedule Changes for Memorial Day, May 27

Calvert County American Legions Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
American Legion posts 85, 206, 220 and 274 will jointly host the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Green on the Calvert County Circuit Court lawn Monday, May 27, at 1 p.m.
This annual event takes place to honor and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country. Speakers will include Gold Star mothers—those whose children have given their lives for the nation—representatives from Calvert, Huntingtown, Northern and Patuxent high schools' NJROTC programs and other guests.
The public is encouraged to attend. In the event of inclement weather the service will be moved inside the courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition:
• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
• There will be no county bus service Monday, May 27. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Online services are available.
• All community centers will be closed on Monday, May 27.
• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open normal hours.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Monday, May 27.
• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed. The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open May 27 with normal hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum and store will be open May 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal park hours.
• Kings Landing pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 from noon-7:45 p.m. and will be open Monday, May 27. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, noon-7:45 p.m. through June 14.
• Cove Point pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. and will be open Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 14.
• Edward T. Hall Indoor Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours May 27.
• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed May 27.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, May 27.
Charles County Government
The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of May. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day)
— All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
— The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
— Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1.
— VanGO services will not be operating.
— The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.
— Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m.—9 p.m.
— The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
— Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) is closed.
— Charles County Public Library is closed (All branches closed: Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27).
— Charles County Health Department is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
St. Mary's County Government
In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, all St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28 at their normal times.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be closed on Monday, May 27. The six (6) Convenience Centers and STS will be open for normal business hours on Sunday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 28. The St. Andrews Landfill (normally closed on Sundays) will be open on Saturday, May 25 and reopen Tuesday, May 28.
All three branches of the St. Mary's County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed on Monday, May 27.
All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries on May 27.
The St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Museums will be open from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. each day throughout the holiday weekend.
College of Southern Maryland (CSM)
In observance of Memorial Day, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will be closed Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27. The college will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 28.
In addition, starting May 24 and continuing every Friday in July except for July 5, all CSM campuses will observe early closing for the college's Code Green Friday initiative. To decrease energy costs during summer months, CSM will close most buildings on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. However, the Children's Learning Center and Kids' and Teen College and Public Safety hours and services will not be affected, with these services and classes to be held according to their normal schedules.
During Code Green Fridays, the fitness centers and pools remain open until 5 p.m. at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses. The Prince Frederick Campus operating hours stay the same over the summer. For Memorial Day weekend, all fitness facilities follow the college schedule and are closed.
Additionally, CSM will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.
Access to online services, including registration, is available at www.csmd.edu through myCSMD services. For inofrmation on events and holiday observances at CSM, visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/. For a complete summer academic calendar for the college, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.
MDOT MVA Offices to Close in Observance of Memorial Day holiday
Branch Offices and VEIP Stations Closed Statewide, Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP stations on Saturday, May 25, 2019 and Monday, May 27, 2019 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services and 24-hour kiosks are available to complete many customer transactions.
All MDOT MVA Branch Offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Customers may conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including:
· Duplicate / Additional Registration Cards
· Vehicle Registration Renewals
· Insurance Compliance Payments
· Title Replacements
· Change of Address
· Driving Records
· License Plate Purchase/Replacement
· Temporary Registration
· Information on Administrative Flag Fees
· VEIP Test Date Extension
· Driver's License Renewals
· Substitute Sticker
MDOT MVA recently announced that branch offices in Baltimore City, Essex, Easton, Frederick, Gaithersburg and Westminster have extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays from May 7 to July 2 to assist in handling high volumes of REAL ID transactions. Additionally, the Loveville branch in St. Mary's County will offer Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
MDOT MVA also reminds customers that extended service hours are available on Thursdays and Saturdays. Branch customer services are available until 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and starting earlier at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.