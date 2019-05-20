St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

St. Mary's County Government Operations for Memorial Day
In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, all St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28 at their normal times.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be closed on Monday, May 27. The six (6) Convenience Centers and STS will be open for normal business hours on Sunday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 28. The St. Andrews Landfill (normally closed on Sundays) will be open on Saturday, May 25 and reopen Tuesday, May 28.
All three branches of the St. Mary's County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed on Monday, May 27.
All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries on May 27.
The St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Museums will be open from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. each day throughout the holiday weekend.
St. Mary's County Commission On Aging Seeking New Members
The St. Mary's County Commission on Aging (COA) is seeking members with an interest in improving St. Mary's County for its senior population.
The COA is integral in bringing awareness to the needs of the senior community. Commissioners of St. Mary's County appoint volunteer members to the COA to represent the senior citizen community. Volunteers are needed to ensure the needs and concerns of the senior community are met. The COA provides the Commissioners with advice and assistance concerning county programs and resources offered for the senior residents of St. Mary's County. Also, the COA works with the community to develop awareness and understanding of the problems and concerns of the senior population.
The nominations for the COA are open; new appointments will be made in June. Please respond by May 30, 2019. Volunteers do not need to be senior citizens to become members of the COA. Please Contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700; or diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com
The Friends of St. Clement's Island & Piney Point Museums Seek to Fill Open Board Member Position
The Friends of St. Clement's Island & Piney Point Lighthouse Museums is looking to fill an opening on their Board of Directors. The all-volunteer nine-member Board meets quarterly on the second Thursday of the month.
The Friends is a 501 3(c) charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St Mary's County. For more information, please visit www.Facebook.com/FriendsSCI
The St. Mary's County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary's County and the Potomac River. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary's County public and private cultural assets. For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary's County Museum Division's social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.
Anyone interested in filling the board vacancy should contact the Friends at 301-769-2222, and a member of the board will get back in touch.
Animal Control Advisory Board Meeting
The Animal Control Advisory Board will hold a special meeting on June 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners of St. Mary's County's Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
For more information, please contact Mary Ann Gardiner, Department of Emergency Services, at 301-475-4200, extension *2110.
SMADC Selects St. Mary's County's Regional Agricultural Center Proposal
The Southern Maryland Agriculture Development Commission (SMADC) has selected St. Mary's County's proposal to build a Regional Agricultural Center (RAC). The RAC will provide a state-of-the-art meat processing facility as well as training and kitchen facilities for food entrepreneurs to learn to produce value-added foods using local agricultural products.
"I'm pleased that after a five-year process, we are awarding the $1 million RAC grant to St. Mary's County. We have listened to the agriculture community for a more efficient and effective way to increase production and allow for more processing opportunities in the five-county area. This grant will be a huge enabler for our farming community to expand its livestock operations, and work cooperatively with the new Fisher slaughter facility. This partnership shows the commitment of true public private partnerships in our community. Good things are happening in St. Mary's County and Southern Maryland," said Todd Morgan, Chairman of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
The RAC will be constructed on a County-owned 47-acre site that is also used as a transfer station site. Only 3.3 miles from the region's only proposed USDA-certified slaughterhouse, the site will provide a convenient location for the region's farmers, who will have a short drive from the slaughterhouse to the meat processing site. It also has the advantage of not being near any residences who may not welcome the heavier uses associated with the meat processing operation.
St. Mary's County's plan will locate the meat processing facility less than a mile from the County's planned North County Farmers Market. The proximity of the two sites less than one mile away - allows for frequent meat deliveries and simple coordination between the two sites. The North County Farmer's Market will feature the region's fresh produce and value-added products, including meats.
The SMADC recommendation will be ratified by the Tri County Council for Southern Maryland later in May of 2019. Once approved, SMADC will provide $1 million for the construction of the RAC. The proposal will take the SMADC funding and pool it with County planned expenditures and existing County assets to create a local agriculture hub that benefits all of Southern Maryland.
"The RAC will be a multi-faceted win for the County and the region. It will help regional farmers bring their products to market and keep Southern Maryland's agriculture industry strong. It will be a gem that supports the quality of life for the region's residents and it will be a tourism asset where visitors can experience our agricultural heritage and unique culture", said Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development.
Commission on Aging Meeting Canceled
The Commission on Aging meeting scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at Chesapeake Shores, located at 21412 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Maryland, has been canceled.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, June 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Woods, located at 22611 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd in Lexington Park, MD.
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging.