Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 17, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00009 to a previously awarded, fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1002). This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to procure up to 12,000 additional Precision Laser Guidance Sets for the Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (68.23 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (10.1 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (9.38 percent); Odessa, Missouri (4.37 percent); Simpsonville, South Carolina (4.03 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1.68 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.21 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support to improve acquisition program planning and execution of Naval Aviation and joint programs in support of Integrated Project Management (IPM). Specific support to be provided includes strategic research and analysis, industry collaborative exchange, enculturation, strategic and operational implementation, supplier analysis and management, data collection and management, IPM, earned value management and integrated government scheduling. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (92 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (4 percent); and Orlando, Florida (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of this award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0066)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-sharing contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification authorizes the procurement of Diminishing Manufacturing Sources redesign activities in support of the F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement Air Force funds in the amount of $7,385,847; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement Navy funds in the amount of $7,385,846; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $3,700,313 will be obligated at time of award, $7,385,847 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases in the amount of $18,472,006 for the Air Force; Navy, and non-U.S. DoD participants. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0016). This modification provides for obsolescence redesign efforts in support of the production and delivery of Harpoon Block II Missiles for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (48.49 percent); McKinney, Texas (11.9 percent); Pontiac, Michigan (10.03 percent); Gove, Oklahoma (6.76 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (6.5 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (4.62 percent); Galena, Kansas (2.6 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (1.62 percent); Newtown, Pennsylvania (1.27 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.21 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $10,870,386 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0042119F1072) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0052). This order provides for the procurement of non-recurring engineering associated with the production and delivery of the SKU-10A/A survival seat kit, 500 SKU-10A/A survival seat kit assemblies for the Enhanced Emergency Oxygen System for the Navy; and 81 SKU-10A/A survival seat kit assemblies for the Enhanced Emergency Oxygen System for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (86 percent); and Amberley-Qld, Australia (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $21,530,401 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($18,527,581; 86 percent); and the government of Australia ($3,002,820; 14 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001918F2512) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for modification kits and special tooling required for the modification and retrofit of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,944,605 will be obligated at time of award, $332,847 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($7,196,895; 60 percent); Air Force ($2,127,150; 18 percent); Navy ($332,847; 2.9 percent); non-U.S. DoD participant ($1,525,994; 12.8 percent); and FMS customers ($761,719; 6.3 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded asmall business 8(a) set-aside, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides logistics support services and technical publications in support of the Logistics Product Data Division. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (38.16 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10.08 percent); North Island, California (17.04 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (10.65 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (18.6 percent); China Lake, California (4.62 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.85 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business 8(a) set-aside competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0064)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919F2768) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This order procures fleet software sustainment including engineering and technical support for the V-22 flight control system and on-aircraft avionics for the Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (93 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds; fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy and Air Force) funds; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $38,546,169 will be obligated at the time of award, $10,206,333 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($25,548,289; 66 percent); and the Air Force ($12,997,880; 34 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the demonstration and development of the Dual Band Decoy capability which will leverage existing and projected contractor technologies and expand capabilities relative to the currently fielded Integrated Defense Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALE-55 Fiber Optic Towed Decoy and AN/ALE-50 Advanced Airborne Expendable Decoy used on the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via broad agency announcement; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-1025)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-18-D-0018) to exercise Option Year One ordering period for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support. This contract provides support in performing the functions of an alteration installation team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales vessels. This modification brings the cumulative value of this contract to $17,781,581. This contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41 percent); San Diego, California (30 percent); Everett, Washington (6 percent); Mayport, Florida (6 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (6 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent); Jubail & Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4 percent); and Rota, Spain (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2020. No funding is being obligated at the time of this award. The, is the contracting activity., are awarded a maximum valuecost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide fiber optic repair and modernization services for scheduled fiber optic shipboard modernization installations onboard ships or submarines. These services are needed to fulfill traditional In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) roles/responsibilities while allowing other organizations working with the ISEA to deliver modernization/repair capabilities to the fleet outside of ISEA assessments. The contractor will support the needs of multiple ships/classes and future ships/classes. This is a new requirement to fiber optic repair and modernization services to address scheduled fiber optic shipboard modernization installations during availabilities and repair of deficiencies found onboard ships or submarines. This work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (40 percent); San Diego, California (40 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (10 percent); Mayport, Florida (5 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,982 for initial delivery orders will be obligated at contract announcement and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received. The, is the contracting activity.