NSWC Dahlgren Division Personnel Honored for Talent, Energy and Expertise at Annual Awards Ceremony

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.

(May 15, 2019)—Ninety-four individuals and 23 teams were honored with 22 different Navy and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) awards at the NSWCDD honor awards ceremony, May 10.Family and friends of awardees watched NSWCDD Commanding Officer Cmdr. Stephen 'Casey' Plew, NSWCDD Deputy Technical Director Angela Beach, NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Commanding Officer Cmdr. Andrew Hoffman, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman present the awards at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.Plew—who took command of NSWCDD 16 days earlier—welcomed the audience to a celebration of the "talent, energy and expertise of our dynamic workforce that really make Dahlgren the leader in warfare systems development and integration."This year's event honored the men and women of the Dahlgren workforce who demonstrated exceptional resolve to meet the command's mission objectives in addition to those who significantly impacted the community through volunteer service throughout calendar year 2018."I want to thank you so much for the fantastic job that you do," Wittman, the ceremony's keynote speaker, told NSWCDD employees in the audience. "Every day I'm just amazed at the work that goes on at Dahlgren and the other Warfare Centers. The work that happens at Dahlgren holds great promise for the Navy and our nation to make sure that we have the strategic and tactical advantage over our adversaries at sea."The awardees' families and co-workers were recognized as strategic partners in the accomplishments and professional successes celebrated at the event."Congratulations to all the dedicated family and friends that support what we do," Plew wrote in the Annual Honorary Awards Ceremony program. "Thank you for your devotion and understanding as long hours and extended travel were necessary to help us achieve these successes. To all our dynamic and innovative workforce who continue to support the Dahlgren Division—thank you for all you do. You are truly awesome! Let's exceed expectations, increase the momentum, and most of all believe in each other, to advance towards our collective successes."After the awards banquet, speeches, and video presentations, families and co-workers enjoyed the ceremony as awardees were honored.Three NSWCDD employees were presented with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award—Gilbert Goddin, Thomas Kloehn and Mark Bradshaw.This is the second highest honorary service award conferred to civilian employees under the Department of the Navy Civilian Awards program. It recognizes employee contributions that are exceptionally high in value that, as a minimum, have a wide impact in the Department of the Navy. It was established to recognize individuals for exceptional cooperation efforts, innovative or outstanding leadership, and scientific or technical advances.Nine NSWCDD employees were presented with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award—Christian Clifford, Lori Buckwalter, Larry Wilkerson, Christina Gruszecki, George Clotfelter, Thomas Wimberly, Melissa Lederer, Steven Anderson and Dawn Dahn.The third highest Navy civilian award honors civilian employees supporting the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or the Marine Corps. It was established to recognize those individuals whose leadership or important contributions to major projects of the Navy have demonstrated outstanding achievement.The John Adolphus Dahlgren Award, the command's highest award, was presented to Jeffrey Kunkler and Brian Seay.The Dahlgren Award is named for Rear Adm. John A. Dahlgren—who is considered the "Father of Modern Naval Ordnance"—and honors individuals with significant achievement in science, engineering or management.Chief Fire Controlman Nicholas Garcia received the C.J. Rorie Award, established to recognize military personnel assigned to NSWCDD whose excellence in the performance of their duties contributed significantly to the effectiveness of the Division's military operation.Warrington Tripp, Theresa Gennaro, and Jerico Slavin received the Dr. James Colvard Award in recognition of their leadership and substantial contributions to the development of NSWCDD as a technical institution.Willis Lacy, Myron Thomas and Eric Rocholl were recognized with the Bernard Smith Award, established to recognize individuals with exceptional, significant and technical contributions in engineering or science, especially those made in the face of unusual odds or significant opposition.The Helen Springer Award was presented to Jonathan Young, Stephen Eckel, Timothy Smith and Kimberly Green. The award recognizes individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to business operations at NSWCDD. The award was named in honor of Helen Springer, a former NSWCDD Deputy Human Resources Director who was instrumental in transforming business operations at Dahlgren from a paper-based system to an electronic environment.Arline Parker and Kathrina Urann received the Walter T. Lewis Acquisition Award in recognition of his demonstration of the key tenets of teamwork, integrity and accountability in the achievement of acquisition excellence in support of the NSWCDD Mission. This award is named in honor of Walter T. Lewis who was the command's first civilian contracting officer with unlimited contracting officer authority, the first small business specialist, the first competition advocate, and the first deputy for procurement serving as the NSWCDD acquisition expert.Five employees—Charles Freeman, Katherine Mulreany, Laura San Filippo, Joshua Rudolph and Ashby Hall—were honored with the Leadership Award—established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in project leadership, line management or both.The Employee Development Award was established to recognize those individuals who—through their leadership and commitment—have made exemplary contributions to the development of others.Charles Tatum, Matthew Ketner, Delois Clarke and Brady Roundtree received the award for their impact as role models who created a positive and supportive work environment for continuous employee development, building employee commitment to the organization and its core values, while fostering employee motivation and overall well-being.Laura Samaroo and Luis Rodriguez received the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award for their continuing contributions in management and leadership while demonstrating commitment to policies and programs that promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the federal workplace.Scott Heyman and Steven Dean received the Technology to Warfighter Award for their direct and significant impact on the warfighter by developing needed capability and transitioning it into operations.Three employees—Terry Foreman, Christopher Lloyd and Elizabet Haro—received the Dr. Charles J. Cohen Award of Excellence for Science and Technology. The award recognizes those who fundamentally impact science or technology with work that also measurably impacts capability.The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis is newly established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in analysis—warfare, design, engineering, modeling and simulation.Six employees—Gregory Treakle, James Stevens, Joel Mejeur, Joshua Corrado, Mark Hitchcock and Lise Hamilton—received this award for performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Software Engineering and Integration was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in Software Engineering & Integration.Six employees—Michael Nooner, Paul Roberts, Zachary Mohle, Peter Bryson, Jason Tominack and Anthony Devivi—received this award which honors individuals with performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.The Award of Excellence for Systems Engineering and Integration was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in systems engineering and integration.Joseph Sheehan, Matthew Gabriel, Michael Huang, Christopher Talsma, Joseph Pack, Stacy Palivoda-Estes and Steven Kilinski were honored this year for performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature, resulting in a significant organizational contribution.The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Test & Evaluation was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in Test and Evaluation, the collection, analysis, and assessment of data to characterize and/or measure the performance of a component, system, platform, or mission.Seven employees—Mary Wood, Michael Shea, Daniel Holden, Emily Cummings, Carl Adams, James Yee and Victor De Jesus—received this award which recognizes individuals with performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.Fourteen employees received the Paul J. Martini Award—established to recognize individuals who demonstrated excellence in an administrative or other support function. The award is named in honor of Paul J. Martini, who was head of the Engineering Support Directorate of the Naval Ordnance Laboratory from November 1951 to December 1973. Receiving the award were: Robert Parker, Mara Gentili, Paula Harrison, Kimberly Curtin, Matthew Patrick, Mirenda Robertson, Glyndon Murphy, John Lee, Kevin Fernandes, Shelby Khan, Sherry Fronkier, Mark Treutle, Erin Swartz and Teresa Brown.Janna Roland, Sue Limerick, Feline Agwumezie, Tammy Indseth and Chelsey Lawson received the Distinguished Community Service Award in recognition of their significant contributions to communities through volunteer service.Joseph Hunt and Michael Lowry received the In-house Laboratory Independent Research Excellence Award which is granted to an individual or group whose research results exhibit outstanding technical or scientific merit—relevant to the mission and thrusts of NSWCDD.Scott Spence, David Griffiths, Terry Foreman and Gerhard Thielman received the Patent Award granted to inventors for inventions that contribute to the efficiency, economy, or scientific breakthrough in government operations. Patent awards are designed to encourage creative and innovative thinking and to promote the prompt disclosure of inventions.Fourteen groups of NSWCDD employees received the Award of Merit for Group Achievement; five groups received the Technology to Warfighter Award for their accomplishments during 2018. Moreover, three groups received the Patent Award and one group received the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award. The group awards are intended to promote the spirit of teamwork among employees and recognize group effort where cooperation has contributed to the success of the group.The Award of Merit for Group Achievement was established to recognize groups of employees whose efforts have high value. The award is intended to promote the spirit of teamwork among employees and give recognition to group effort where cooperation has contributed to the success of this group.The following groups received the award:• SeaPort-NxG Programmatic and Acquisition Team• Strategic and Computing Systems Department MILCON (military construction) Team• Mission Assurance Decision Support System Team• G/ATOR Developmental Test Team• Ordnance Evaluation Group• ODIN Gimbal Design Team• Railgun Hypervelocity Projectile Electromagnetic Compatibility Team• Collateral Effects Library Development Team• Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory RV(M) Team• NAVSEA Red Team• Surface Warfare Mission Package Safety Team• Aegis Virtual Twin DDG-116 Demonstration Team• Aegis Virtual Twin DDG-51 and DDG-114 Demonstration Team• Integrated Combat Systems Department's Combat System Engineering Initiative TeamThe Technology to the Warfighter Award recognizes individuals or groups who have had a notable and significant impact on the warfighter by developing needed capability and transitioning it into operations. The intent of this award is to recognize direct contributions to the warfighter and their operational impact.The following groups received the award:• Auxiliary Targeting Training Equipment Team• Enhanced Radar Data Display Team• MQ-8 Fire Scout Integration and Support Team• Detect, Assess, Locate, and Exploit Kit Team• Aegis Baseline 9.C2.0, 9.B2.0, 9A2A System Engineering TeamThe Patent Award granted to inventors for inventions that contribute to the efficiency, economy, or scientific breakthrough in government operations. Patent awards are designed to encourage creative and innovative thinking and to promote the prompt disclosure of inventions.The following groups received the award:• Missile Launcher System for Reload at Sea• Remote Detection of Gun Projectiles• Retroreflecting Chaff for Laser DefenseThe NSWCDD Leadership in a Diverse Environment Team won the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award for their continuing contributions in management and leadership while demonstrating commitment to policies and programs that promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the federal workplace.