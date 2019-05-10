Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 10, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00015 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001918C1048) to establish organic depot component repair capabilities for the F-35 Lightning II Air Interceptor System in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Rochester, Kent, United Kingdom (81.6 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (18.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy, Marine Corp. and Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,514,515 are being obligated at time of award, $3,757,257 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,757,257; 50 percent); Marine Corps ($1,878,629; 25 percent); and Navy ($1,878,629; 25 percent). The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification provides additional funding for F135 long lead items to support the production delivery schedule, exercises an option for additional initial spare parts, and provides program administrative labor for the global spares pool in support the Navy; Air Force, and Marine Corps, non-U. S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $55,675,476 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($4,161,749; 7.5 percent); Air Force ($3,116,792; 5.6 percent); Marine Corps ($556,570; 1.0 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($24,899,106; 44.7 percent); and FMS Customers ($22,941,259; 41.2 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F0019 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0021) for the upgrade of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance section. This delivery order provides for non-recurring tasks to combine the Rotary Wing APKWS II and the Fixed Wing APKWS II Guidance Sections into one hardware and software solution. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (93 percent); and Austin, Texas (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,853,462 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00025 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0036). This modification increases the ceiling and period of performance of the contract. In addition, this modification increases the full-scale fatigue repair time on contract to achieve the required simulated flight hours. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (59 percent); Melbourne, Florida (35 percent); and Bethpage, New York (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0014) to expand the analysis and design of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ LB) controller, receiver, exciter, and power generation subsystems. In addition, this modification provides for NGJ LB technique development, incorporation of updated goals documents, and environmental testing of the transmitter group. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (53 percent); Carlsbad, California (15 percent); Boulder, Colorado (14 percent); Stuart, Florida (14 percent); Guthrie, Oklahoma (2 percent); and Fullerton, California (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,686,773 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0015) to expand the analysis and design of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ LB) controller, receiver, exciter, and power generation subsystems. In addition, this modification provides for NGJ LB technique development, incorporation of updated goals documents, and environmental testing of the transmitter group. Work will be performed in Bethpage, New York (40 percent); Linthicum, Maryland (32 percent); North Amityville, New York (12 percent); Tempe, Arizona (12 percent); and Melville, New York (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,517,069 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-15-D-0026). This modification exercises the fourth option year in support of the Contracted Air Services program. This modification provides contractor-owned and operated Type III high subsonic and Type IV supersonic aircraft to Navy fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44 percent); Point Mugu, California (37 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (19 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081. This modification is for the procurement of 10 MT7 marine turbine installation parts kit shipsets for the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 Class craft. This procurement is in support of the Ship-to-Shore Connector Program. An MT7 installation parts kit is one "shipset" (craft) consisting of four engine intakes, two right-hand engine exhausts and two left-hand engine exhausts. Work to be performed includes production of the installation parts kit shipsets and delivery to Textron Marine and Land Systems for the assembly of the LCAC 100 Class craft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,724,534; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,898,136 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, was awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification provides for the procurement of up to 42 additional technical refresh mission computers for AH-1Z aircraft, including trainer units and spare units for the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (25 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 29, 2019)No applicable data.