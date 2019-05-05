CSM, UMES Provide 2+3 Pathway for Students To Pursue Doctor of Pharmacy Degree

LA PLATA, Md. (May 5, 2019)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) have partnered to provide a dual degree program that will enable CSM students to complete a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in five years. The 2+3 Program pathway requires CSM students to complete their associate of science in pre-professional health science (Pharmacy Track).
"CSM shapes the local economy by educating our future workforce; we help our students succeed and attain their career goals. Transfer opportunities for our students after they complete their associate's degree, such as this dual degree program with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, create a clear pathway," said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. "We welcome the opportunity this partnership provides for our students who will navigate a clear pathway to a doctor of pharmacy degree."
Through this cooperative agreement, UMES will guarantee admission into its program annually for up to three CSM students who meet requirements.
"UMES prides itself on being an institution of opportunity for students willing to work and make the sacrifices to achieve their goals," said acting Provost Rondall E. Allen. "We're confident our new relationship with the College of Southern Maryland will be beneficial for students motivated to earn a doctor of pharmacy degree, opening the door to dozens of career paths in healthcare."
The CSM pre-professional health science AS degree provides students with a strong foundation in science and liberal arts, preparing them for transfer to professional schools to complete degrees in dental hygiene, nursing, physical therapy, and pharmacy. Students develop proficiency in related laboratory skills that can be applied to their selected health career field. CSM Heath Sciences Division Chair, Dr. Laura Polk emphasizes that this 2+3 program provides a clear pathway for CSM students to be well-prepared for the next step in their pharmacy education.
Since launching its three-year condensed Doctor of Pharmacy degree program in 2010, UMES has produced more than 350 graduates, many of whom have gone on to distinguish themselves in the pharmacy profession. The Class of 2018 achieved the best 2018 first-time pass-rate on the national licensure exam among pharmacy schools in Maryland.
CSM has bachelor degree partnerships with more than 60 universities and colleges and continues to expand its partnerships to provide a seamless transition to local and statewide bachelor degree programs. Students who begin at CSM enjoy significant savings as they pursue higher education, particularly when they ladder their associate's degree to a bachelor's degree. CSM students transferred successfully, both in-state and out-of-state, to 260 different colleges and universities in 44 states and the District of Columbia in the last year. These opportunities allow students to transfer easily from CSM to the partnering university while saving thousands of dollars on tuition, fees, housing and transportation.
CSM's pre-professional health science program is part of the college's Health Pathway course of study. To help focus students as they begin their coursework at CSM, the college's 92 programs are placed within six program clusters called 'Guided Pathways.' The six pathways include: art and humanities; business and information systems; education and public service; health; science, technology, engineering and math; and, trades, transportation and energy.
Learn more about CSM's pre-professional health science program, Health Pathway or any of CSM's other five Guided Pathways, by visiting online at www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/pathways/. For information on CSM's transfer opportunities, upcoming transfer road trips, transfer requirements or application deadlines, visit www.csmd.edu/TransferServices/. Learn more about UMES at www.umes.edu/pharmacy/