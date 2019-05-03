Adams Appointed as Charles County Attorney

E. Wesley Adams, III, county attorney. (Submitted photo)

LA PLATA, Md.

(May 03, 2019)—Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of E. Wesley Adams, III as county attorney. Adams will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, May 13, 2019.Adams has spent more than 20 years as a criminal prosecutor. Most recently, he served as the State's Attorney for Anne Arundel County. He was elected to the position from 2014 to 2018, where he managed 52 assistant state's attorneys, 70 staff members, and a budget of $11 million. He overhauled office infrastructure, technology and training, and implemented county-wide criminal justice policy reform.From 2008 to 2014, Adams served as the chief of the Homicide Division in the Office of the State's Attorney for Prince George's County. He was responsible for the supervision of the homicide division, including distribution of cases, ensuring proper investigation, trial preparation, and trial presentation by the trial attorneys in the unit.Adams said, "I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work with the County Administrator, the Board of County Commissioners, and the excellent staff and lawyers of the County Attorney's Office serving the citizens of Charles County as their County Attorney."Adams has served on several state and local boards, including: The Governor's Council on Gangs and Violent Criminal Networks, Maryland Police Standards and Training Commission, Maryland State Board of Crime Victim's Services, Maryland State's Attorney's Association, and Court Appointed Special Advocates in Anne Arundel County."Wes Adams brings a wealth of knowledge from other jurisdictions where he has served, including Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County, and Baltimore City. His leadership and judicial experience will be a great asset to Charles County Government," said Belton.As the county attorney, Adams will be responsible for representing and advising county officials, agencies, and boards on legal issues; negotiating and writing and/or reviewing contracts; and coordinating and monitoring legal services provided by outside public agency counsel. His job duties include working with the county administrator to prioritize tasks to meet the needs of the Commissioners and directors, and to address constituent needs.Adams holds a Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in the District of Columbia and degrees in Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, and English from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts.