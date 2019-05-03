Police Arrest Trio in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping in St. Mary's Co.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(May 03, 2019)—Maryland State Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping on Thursday in St. Mary's County.The suspects, George Sewell, 50, of Lexington Park, Maryland, Toinette Lathon, 55, of Waldorf Maryland, and Quadre Simmons, 26, of Lexington Park, Maryland, are charged with first- and second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and armed robbery. Additionally, Sewell had an outstanding arrest warrant through the Division of Parole and Probation. Simmons was also issued a civil citation for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. All three were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention Center.According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a 911 call from a motel in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, Maryland on a report of an armed robbery in progress. Upon arrival, the victim was located inside a vehicle parked at the motel. The suspects were at the scene as well.The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects went to the victim's motel room, knocked on the door, entered the room and after displaying a baseball bat, demanded money from the victim. The victim was forced into the suspects' vehicle with plans to rob him of money. Police arrived before the suspects could leave. They were arrested at the scene.The case remains under investigation.