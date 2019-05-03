Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Citizens Encouraged to Submit Comments on the Draft Calvert County Comprehensive Plan
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held a public hearing Tuesday, April 30, to consider and receive comments about the Calvert County Planning Commission's recommended Calvert County Comprehensive Plan (December 2018 draft). The BOCC voted to keep the record open until Monday, May 6 at midnight. Citizens are encouraged to submit comments to the commissioners. The BOCC will take public comment into consideration before voting on the proposed adoption of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan at a later date yet to be determined.
Please know that previously submitted comments are included as part of the record for BOCC consideration. Additional written comments may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Board of County Commissioners to Celebrate the Opening of New Calvert Marine Museum Education Center
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the new Calvert Marine Museum Education Center. The ceremony will be held at the museum located at 14200 Solomons Island Road S. in Solomons.
The education center was built to accommodate the growing number of students who visit the museum each year. Between 2005 and 2018, participation in educational programs has increased by 382 percent, serving over 25,000 people in 2018. More than 1,300 Maryland school children sailed on the museum's skipjack, Dee of St. Mary's, and over 15,000 children benefitted from a wide variety of educational programs offered throughout the year.
Phase one of the renovation project was completed in 2014 and included the Harms Gallery and lobby. Phase two of the project began in January 2019 and included two large new classrooms with a capacity of 30 students each, a dividing wall that can be opened to make one large teaching space, new office space for staff and additional space for storage.
Prior to this renovation, there was one 319-square-foot classroom. The education center now totals 5,453 square feet, including over 1,100 square feet of classroom space. Learn more about the Calvert Marine Museum by calling 410-326-2042 or by visiting www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert County to Host Free Residential Paper Shredding Event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, is hosting a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. to noon, at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. The shred event, held rain or shine, can help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident, and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event.
Celebrate the Opening of Breezy Point Beach During the Annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-off Event
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event to be held Saturday, May 18 from 4 p.m. until dark. Dance the night away with live music and face-off against friends in a game of laser tag. There will be contests, face painting, delicious food for purchase, a big bonfire and spectacular fireworks show to cap off the night. The all-ages event features something for every member of the family.
Breezy Point Beach and Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, picnicking, and seasonal and daily camping. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the beautiful public beach and bring the entire family for a fun-filled day. Children will enjoy building sand castles, playing on the new playground and finding shark teeth along the water's edge. For fishing and crabbing enthusiasts, there is a 200-foot fishing pier. It is the perfect getaway for day trips, a weekend away or a week-long escape. The site is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 6 a.m. to dusk.
The Department of Parks & Recreation offers weekday specials through the season on the following schedule:
• Monday: Admission is free for children and $1 for county residents.
• Tuesday: Admission is $10 per vehicle or half-price admission for county residents.
• Wednesday: Half-price admission for county residents and free admission for seniors.
• Thursday: All admission is half price.
• Friday: Admission is $1 for county residents.
• Monday through Friday: All admission is half price after 5 p.m.
For additional information, please contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Chesapeake Hills Golf Course to Close for Controlled Burning of Clubhouse
The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close Saturday, May 11 as the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department conducts a controlled burn of the pre-existing clubhouse. Citizens are advised that smoke will be visible in the immediate area and there will be additional emergency vehicles stationed in Lusby during the burn.
The clubhouse closed in 2018 after sustaining significant structural damage during a January snowstorm. A temporary structure is serving as the clubhouse.
Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, just minutes from historic Solomons Island. Learn more by visiting online at the link provided below.
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Weigh In On Cove Point Parks
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is developing a master plan for Cove Point Park in Lusby and a nearby property on the west side of Maryland Route 2-4. Residents are encouraged to attend one of two public meetings to discuss the future of the properties. The meetings will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on the following schedule:
• Tuesday, May 14, Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
• Thursday, May 23, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
By attending one of the public meetings, residents can let planners know the types of amenities and activities they believe should be incorporated into the new park. Citizen input will help guide the development of this major new investment in the community. Residents who are unable to attend the public meetings are encouraged to visit online at the link provided below to fill out a survey about the future of the new park.
Click here to fill out the survey: survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eg7mu1xbjtq6ezmv/a005ju1hkbwe/questions
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse to Offer Drug-Free Workplace Training for Local Businesses
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), in conjunction with the Calvert County Overdose Intervention Team, will offer free training to educate local business owners on the signs and symptoms of substance abuse. The workshop will offer information on how an employee's substance use disorder affects their work and the overall business, and the purpose and benefit of a drug-free workplace policy.
The training will be held Wednesday, May 22, 9-11:30 a.m., at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Presenters include Calvert Behavioral Health Dual Diagnosis Counselor Stephanie Newman, Chesapeake Employers Insurance Health Services Manager Robin Iachini and owner of White Glove Testing Helen White. Contact the CAASA office at 410-535-3733 to register or for more information.