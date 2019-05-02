Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 02, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost share contract for sustainment services in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, non-U. S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, Automatic Logistics Information System operation and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); Orlando, Florida (24 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (7 percent); Samlesbury, Preston, United Kingdom (5 percent); and El Segundo, California (4 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy/Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,135,420,262 will be obligated at time of award, $811,246,309 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($477,920,120; 41.60 percent); Navy ($346,753,261; 30.18 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($231,207,693; 20.13 percent); and FMS customers ($92,966,260; 8.09 percent). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-1022)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00007 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-18-C-1037) to procure the product support and software support activity efforts for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye full-rate production Lot 7. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (72 percent); Liverpool, New York (14 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (5 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills; California (1 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,775,625 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-0088) for the engineering and manufacturing development and payload integration of the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (50 percent); and Goleta, California (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,765,002 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1068). This modification exercises an option for Lot 19 AIM-9X Block II and II+ all up round tactical missiles, captive air training missiles, captive test missiles, special air training missiles, advanced optical target detectors, guidance units (live battery), captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery), Block I and II propulsion steering sections, Block II electronic units, tail caps, containers, and spares for the Navy, Air Force, and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, this modification provides for materials in support of repairs, depot maintenance, and refurbishment. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (9 percent); Santa Clarita, California (8 percent); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, California (4 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); San Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent); Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and other locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent). Work is expected to be completed in October 2022. Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2018 and 2019 missile procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $419,086,770 of will be obligated at time of award, $7,031,336 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract modification combines purchases for the Navy ($123,468,497; 29.46 percent); Air Force ($118,935,517; 28.38 percent); and the governments of Qatar ($38,599,559; 9.22 percent); Australia ($36,934,376; 8.81 percent), South Korea ($29,064,332; 6.94 percent); Norway ($24,637,082; 5.88 percent); Slovakia ($13,515,225; 3.22 percent); Japan ($10,653,101; 2.55 percent); Denmark ($9,417,847; 2.25 percent); Morocco ($7,428,180; 1.77 percent); Belgium ($1,317,129; 0.31 percent), the United Arab Emirates ($1,056,768; 0.25 percent); the Netherlands ($1,051,562; 0.25 percent); Singapore ($723,714; 0.17 percent); Oman ($591,932; 0.14 percent); Switzerland ($349,984; 0.08 percent); Saudi Arabia ($291,195; 0.07 percent); Poland ($171,927; 0.04 percent); Turkey ($171,841; 0.04 percent); Romania ($156,165; 0.04 percent), Taiwan ($147,705; 0.04 percent); Finland ($141,315; 0.03 percent), Indonesia ($85,415; 0.02 percent), Kuwait ($82,620; 0.02 percent), Israel ($59,114; 0.01 percent); and Malaysia ($34,668; 0.01 percent), under the FMS Program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed-value of. This contract procures the necessary hardware and systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system onto aircraft for the Navy, Army, and the governments of the United Kingdom and Norway. Hardware for this procurement includes the following weapon replaceable assemblies: 283 advanced threat warning sensors; 79 control indicator unit replaceables; 52 -2103 signal processors; 120 infrared missile warning sensors; 91 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs); 13 multi-role electro-optical end-to-end test sets; 190 GLTA shipping containers; 46 high capacity cards; 10 LAIRCM signal processor replacements smart connector assemblies; and 123 personal computer memory card, international association cards. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Colombia, Maryland (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Army); fiscal 2019 working capital (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $42,387,745 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($104,986,224; 79 percent); Army ($19,606,871; 15 percent); the government of United Kingdom ($3,144,044; 2.5 percent); and the government of Norway ($4,546,661; 3.5 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0011)., are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contracts. These contracts are for contracted close air support for the Naval Air Systems Command's Specialized and Proven Aircraft Program Office. Services to be provided include contractor-owned and operated regionally-based, geographically-distributed aviation training capabilities to support adversary and offensive air support. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts iswith companies having an opportunity to compete for individual task orders. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Fallon, Nevada (50 percent); the Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina (25 percent); and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; seven offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order N6134018F0067 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for the procurement of inlet retrofit kits for the T-45 aircraft, including support equipment and special tooling and engineering and logistics support for installations. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,109,471 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price order (N0042119F0106) against a General Services Administration, Federal Supply Schedule contract (GS-10-F-0253V). This modification exercises the option to continue the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination, and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The Commander for the Fleet Readiness Center's contribution to the NSS will deploy commercial maintenance best practices, tailored to the Navy's operational requirements and starting position, in order to reduce component repair and heavy maintenance periodic maintenance inspection turnaround times and better enable aviation readiness recovery. Work will be performed in North Island, California (20 percent); Oceana, Virginia (15 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (15 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Lemoore, California (10 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); Bethesda, Maryland (5 percent); Miramar, California (4 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,246,115 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00041 under a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0049) to exercise an option to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Services provided will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2018 and 2019 working capital (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,855,914 will be obligated at time of award, $869,829 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N6833519F2993 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order provides for eight CH-53K Helicopter Night Vision System AN/AAQ-44 Forward Looking Infrared kits, system development and demonstration ground and flight test support, parts obsolescence analysis, repair analysis, repair of repairables, system conversion, and logistical documentation. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,077,839 will be obligated at time of award, $1,876,667 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure continued support services to the Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation (AVMI) Department and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Required services include support for the designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on aircraft and engines for the Navy and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (74 percent); China Lake, California (13.5 percent); and Point Mugu, California (12.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0023).No applicable data.