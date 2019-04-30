St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission for Moms on Mother's Day
Admission Fee Waived for Moms at both Museum Sites on Mother's Day
On Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, St. Clement's Island Museum in Colton's Point, MD and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, MD, will offer moms free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Others in party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. The prices at St. Clement's Island Museum are $3 for adults, $1.50 for children ages 6—18, children 5 and under are free and $2 for seniors and military. The St. Clement's Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion as free admission for moms only includes museum admissions. It is $7 per person (all ages) for water taxi, which includes museum admission. The prices at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are $7 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 6—18 (children 5 and under are free) and seniors and military.
The Museum Stores at each site are open daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items. From books to jewelry, to children's products to home accessories and local artisan's and author's offerings, there is something for everyone. By purchasing from our stores, you're helping to support your local museums' preservation and community-service efforts.
The St. Mary's County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary's County and the Potomac River. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary's County public and private cultural assets. The Division manages 94 acres of property and 4 historic sites, including the St. Clement's Island Museum; the Little Red Schoolhouse; the Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park; the Drayden African-American Schoolhouse; and the U-1105 Black Panther Shipwreck Preserve. The division also assists with the monitoring and maintenance of St. Clement's Island State Park and the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center.
For more information about this promotion, regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary's County Museum Division's social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.
Great Mills Swimming Pool to Close for Seasonal Maintenance May 10 through May 24
St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks would like to inform the public that the Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed for seasonal maintenance from Friday, May 10 through Friday, May 24. During this time, the pool's air supported dome structure will be removed, making the pool an outdoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur while the pool is closed.
The pool will reopen for normal hours of operation on Saturday, May 25 as listed below:
Monday–Saturday: 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.
The summer hours of operation will begin on Monday, June 17 as listed below:
Monday–Saturday: 12:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.
The Department apologizes for any inconvenience the temporary closing of the pool may cause. For more information, please contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool at 21100 Great Mills Road, in Great Mills, at (301) 866-6560. For information on activities and programs at the Great Mills Swimming Pool, visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate
St. Mary's County Commission for People with Disabilities presents the 11th annual Awards Program
The Commissioners for St. Mary's County, through the Commission for People with Disabilities once again presents the annual Awards program. This program was instituted to celebrate contributions made by individuals and businesses in our community, and to raise awareness in the general public regarding persons with disabilities.
Award categories include:
Volunteer: Candidate should demonstrate exceptional efforts on the behalf of the disabled community through volunteering time and energy.
Notable Employer: Candidate should demonstrate exceptional effort in advancing employment and/or volunteer opportunities to persons with disabilities.
Care Partner Award: Candidate must be a direct care provider, either paid or volunteer that advocates for and empowers individuals with disabilities, allowing for increased self-esteem and community inclusion.
Innovative Program: Candidate should exhibit innovative plan and its execution for inclusion of persons with disabilities in an area of community life.
Vicki Brown Award (2 awards): Candidate must be a person with a disability that enjoys all aspects of life, is a role model and inspiration for others and participates in advancement of barrier free access for all.
Student Award: a person of any age enrolled as a student in any capacity.
Adult Award: a person 18 years old and older.
www.stmarysmd.com/voluntr/DisabilityAwardsProgram.asp. Applications will be accepted until June 1 and should be submitted to Christina Bishop at (301) 475-4200 x 71802 christina.bishop@stmarysmd.com
Planning Commission will Not Hold May Meetings
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2019, will not be held as scheduled. The Department of Land Use and Growth Management did not receive any request for Site Plan reviews.
The next scheduled Planning Commission meeting is Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
For more information, please contact Bill Hunt, Land Use and Growth Management Director, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1508.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County FY2020 Public Hearing Now Available to View
During the Commissioners of St. Mary's County FY2020 Public Hearing on Tuesday April 23, we did not broadcast live on Channel 95. The St. Mary's County YouTube page where citizens can access and view the Public Hearing www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZkujGDZYro is now available. You may also access this link by going to www.stmarysmd.com/ and clicking on the YouTube symbol located at the top right corner of the page. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact The Public information Office at 301-475-4200 Ext. 71340.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Use #88: Airport, Landing Strip and Heliport in Resource Conservation Areas (RCA)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a Public Hearing in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of receiving public comment and to consider a text amendment to allow Use #88: Airport, Landing Strip and Heliport in Resource Conservation Areas (RCA).
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before May 21, 2019 to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to the public for viewing at each public library within the County, at the Public Information Office located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, and for viewing or downloading through links on the St. Mary's County Government web page: www.stmarysmd.com.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County, Maryland
By: William B. Hunt, Director
Animal Control Advisory Board Meeting
The Animal Control Advisory Board will hold their first meeting on May 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
Alisa Casas Appointed Communications Director
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have appointed Alisa Casas Communications Director.
Ms. Casas comes to St. Mary's County Government from MAG Aerospace, formerly Ausley Associates Inc., where she was employed as an Export Compliance Analyst and Associate Director of Communications for the F/A-18 program at NAVAIR.
"We are pleased to appoint Ms. Casas as our next Communications Director," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "Ms. Casas comes to the County with tremendous experience in communications and on behalf of all the Commissioners, we are looking forward to working together."
"I am grateful and excited to be offered the position of Communications Director for St. Mary's County Government", said Ms. Casas. "It is an honor to serve the Commissioners and the residents of St. Mary's County and I look forward, with great anticipation, to getting to work."
Ms. Casas' appointment is effective May 6, 2019.