Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 27, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor task order N0001919F2719 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0021) in support of the E-6B Mercury aircraft. This order provides for non-recurring engineering for modernization of the High Power Transmit System, the E-6B's Airborne Very Low Frequency radio transmitter. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (99 percent) and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,026,760 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of Chief of Naval Operation's calibration readiness models. Services to be provided include documentation, validation performance and improvement recommendations, logistic and technical analysis of calibration laboratories, development of metrology Navy e-Learning training packages, Metrology Requirements Management System proof of concept development, and engineering studies and reviews. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (60 percent) and in Lexington Park, Maryland (28 percent); Layton, Utah (6 percent); Reston, Virginia (2 percent); Richardson, Texas (2 percent); and Satellite Beach, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0042119D0062)., is being awarded amodification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F0584) previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares to include a deployment spares package, afloat spares package, and associated consumables to support air vehicle delivery schedules for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Air Force and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent). Work is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $117,101,550 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($88,383,883; 75 percent); and Marine Corps ($28,717,667; 25 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production support for the MK 18 Family of Systems – Unmanned Underwater Vehicle systems. This contract includes four option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $47,870,342. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by April 2020. With options exercised, work will continue through April 2024. No contract funds are being obligated at this time. This contract is awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a)(2) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-D-0009).are each awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts to provide engineering support services for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems as well as developmental programs such as the Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems (JPALS) and unmanned programs for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and other Department of Defense activities. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts iswith the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and various awardee and customer sites to be determined on individual orders and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, seven offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor fixed-price-incentive-fee modification P00014 to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1048). This modification will stand up organic depot repair capabilities for the F-35 integrated core processor. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (39.1 percent); Owego, New York (32.7 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (14.5 percent); Camden, New Jersey (5.9 percent); Clearwater, Florida (5 percent) and Melbourne, Florida (2.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $90,773,387 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Air Force ($45,386,693; 50 percent), U.S. Marine Corps ($22,693,347; 25 percent) and the U.S. Navy ($22,693,347; 25 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contract for the technical and engineering services to integrate various external stores and alternative mission equipment onto the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (40 percent), Patuxent River, Maryland (40 percent); Tullahoma, Tennessee (8 percent); Mountain View, California (8 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2 percent); and Buffalo, New York (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $482,841 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0021).