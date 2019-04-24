Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Residents Can Weigh in on Plans for Cove Point Parks
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is developing a master plan for Cove Point Park in Lusby and a nearby property on the west side of Maryland Route 2-4. Residents can offer their visions for these sites through an online survey now open.
By completing the survey at www.calvertcountymd.gov/CovePointParks, residents can let planners know the types of amenities and activities they believe should be incorporated into the new park. Citizen input will help guide the development of this major new investment in the community.
Development of the new park is partially funded by more than $4 million recently donated to the county by Dominion. The property, formerly known as Offsite Area A, was used by Dominion Cove Point during the liquefaction export project. At the completion of the project, Dominion donated approximately 100 acres to the county to develop a regional park. An adjacent county-owned property brings the total park size to 179 acres. To ensure park development happens quickly, Dominion donated $1.1 million to jump start the master plan for the park and recently donated an additional $3 million.
Grays Road Dog Park Closed Temporarily to Mitigate Spread of Kennel Cough
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces Grays Road Dog Park is closed, effective April 11, until May 3, 2019, to mitigate the spread of a reported K-9 respiratory disease known as kennel cough. Kennel cough is a contagious disease that is commonly contracted in areas and facilities where many dogs congregate. Calvert County Government staff are currently on site disinfecting the facility.
Symptoms of kennel cough include a strong cough, runny nose, sneezing, lethargy, loss of appetite and low fever. Kennel cough is easily treatable and citizens are urged to consult a veterinarian if they believe their dog may have contracted the disease. Citizens are also urged to avoid Calvert County dog parks if their animals have not received the Bordetella vaccination.
Grays Road Dog Park is a 2-acre park that offers grassy areas for citizens to walk dogs and an off-leash area for dogs to run, and is equipped with public restrooms.
Calvert County Farmers Markets Feature Fresh Local Food, Products
Buying local is easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County's farmers, agri-businesses and watermen. Calvert County's weekly farmers markets return with early harvests ready for sale on the following schedule and with two new locations:
Calvert County Farmers Market Association Markets:
• Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at the CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot; (130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 30-Nov.19
• Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park; (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3-7 p.m., May 2-Oct. 24
• Saturdays in Lusby at the Sneade's Ace Home Center parking lot; (11861 HG Trueman Road) 8 a.m.-noon, May 4-Sept. 7
Private/Municipal Market:
• Fridays in North Beach between 5th and 7th streets and Bay Avenue; 6-9 p.m., May 3-Oct. 4
Late spring markets include bedding plants (vegetables, herbs and flowers), hanging baskets, tasty salad greens, asparagus, kale and strawberries; selections will vary by market. Visit your favorite vendors from last year and find exciting new offerings at each market.
This season, three Calvert County farmers market locations, excluding the North Beach market, will be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. To learn more about SNAP and eligibility requirements, visit online.
For more information on Calvert County's agricultural community, visit www.calvertag.com, or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation to Hold Tennis Free-for-All Event
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Tennis Free-for-All event Saturday May, 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hallowing Point Park located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road. This all-ages event will feature tennis instruction and demonstrations from local tennis instructors Phil Weiner, Pete Seigert, Chris MacWilliams and Melinda Thomas. There will be giveaways, special prizes for the first 40 preregistered participants, exhibition matches, lunch and drinks—all for free.
Don't miss this opportunity to visit with and receive instruction from four of Calvert County's top tennis instructors. Information will also be on hand regarding local tennis events and lessons around the county.
Citizens can register for this event online using activity code 443388 or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.
Calvert County to Host Free Business Paper Shredding Event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for local businesses Tuesday, May 7. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Attendants will be on site to assist. The shred event eliminates the hassle of small-scale shredding and the cost for a professional shredding service.
Businesses must present proof of Calvert County occupancy and are limited to five banker boxes of paper. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Paper clips, staples and wire-bound items are acceptable. Binders, binder clips, hard binding books, rubber bands and plastic bags are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction may be requested. The shredded paper is remanufactured into new paper products.
For information about this event or other recycling events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/recyclingevents.
Don't Throw Away Those Delivery Boxes—Recycle!
Once you've opened your packages, don't forget to recycle those cardboard boxes. Throwing away cardboard costs more than it does to recycle it. Burying 1,000 pounds of cardboard in a landfill costs Calvert County $40.27, but recycling it costs just $20.63. You can mix cardboard with your recyclable paper (newspaper, magazines, gift wrapping, clean food carton and juice boxes, etc.) for dropping off at one of Calvert County's six convenience centers. Visit online to learn more: www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle
Public Hearing Set for the Draft Calvert County Comprehensive Plan
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments on the Calvert County Planning Commission's recommended Calvert County Comprehensive Plan (December 2018 Draft). The public hearing will be held at the Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
If approved by the BOCC, the plan will replace the current Calvert County Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2004 and amended in 2010 and 2017. The BOCC may choose to adopt, amend, remand or disapprove the recommended plan, or consider earlier drafts of the plan.
The initial series of meetings and workshops for the public to provide input began in 2016. County staff held informational meetings, interactive workshops and open houses to receive feedback from residents. Comprehensive Plan drafts, summaries of meetings, presentations and more are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert.
Citizens are encouraged to view the draft Calvert County Comprehensive Plan (December 2018 Draft) along with the earlier drafts, available online. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356 or via email at Pz@calvertcountymd.gov. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments.
Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., April 29, 2019, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.
Department of Economic Development Announces Change to the Solomons Visitor Center Summer Hours
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announces the Solomons Visitor Center hours of operation will change beginning Thursday, May 2. New hours of operation will be Thursday and Friday, 12:30-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The center will be closed Monday through Wednesday. Summer hours are effective through Sunday, Sept. 29.
The visitor center is located at 14175 Solomons Island Road S. in Solomons. Knowledgeable staff is on hand to provide information about local attractions, hotels, marinas, restaurants and other travel information. While there, browse the retail store offering local and regional gift items, including Taste of the Beaches cookbooks, handmade blue crab pottery, Calvert crab artistic renderings and much more.
For more information about Calvert County visitor sites and attractions, check out the 2019 Calvert County Visitors Guide online; call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; send an email to info@ecalvert.com; or visit online at www.choosecalvert.com.