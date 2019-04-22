Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 99 LAU-115 and 100 LAU-116 guided missile launchers for the Navy as well as 62 LAU-115 and 68 LAU-116 guided missile launchers for the government of Kuwait to enable F/A-18 aircraft to carry and launch AIM-120 and AIM-9X missiles. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $47,378,485 will be obligated at time of award, $17,285,182 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0056)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0042119F0555 against a previously issued NASA Solutions for Enterprise-wide procurements contract (NNG15SD82B). This order provides for information technology supplies and services in support of the Teamcenter Product Lifecycle Management configuration for the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers business process, enabling digital data updates, sharing and visibility across all levels of aviation maintenance. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (70 percent); and the Fleet Readiness Center East, Cherry Point, North Carolina (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and Section 852 funds in the amount of $9,805,873 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00006 to definitize the previously awarded E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Lot 7 advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1037) to a multi-year fixed-price-incentive-firm contract. This modification provides for the procurement of 24 full-rate production Lots 7-11 E-2D AHE aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (20 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (19 percent); Syracuse, New York (19 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (5 percent); El Segundo, California (5 percent); Menlo Park, California (4 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2 percent); Air-sur-l'Adour, France (2 percent); Owego, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Edgewood, New York (1 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1 percent); Marlboro, Massachusetts (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); West Chester, Ohio (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14 percent). Work is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $943,584,001 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Battlespace Modeling and Simulation. Engineering and technical support provided includes the development and maintenance of Battlespace simulation tools, application of battlespace simulation tools to specific customer requirements, development of warfare scenarios, development and integration of battlespace entity models and behaviors, Battlespace distributed simulation, verification, validation and accreditation, and operation and maintenance customer support for delivered battlespace products. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0054)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2963 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for the manufacture, test, installation, integration, and qualification of up to eight Wideband Satellite Communication kits in the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (83 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (15 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,118,429 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide for the development, test, and demonstration of integrated Network Enhanced Telemetry (iNET) software reference applications. In addition, this contract provides systems integration laboratory and standards support for the maturation of the Telemetry Network System currently being developed by the iNET program from its current state through deployment of early operational capability and initial operational capability. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0044)., is being awardedfor modification P00070 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050) in support of the VH-92A aircraft. This modification provides for the integration of the Mission Communications System Version 3.0 hardware changes. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00004 to the previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification provides for long-lead materials, parts, and components for Lot 14 F135 Propulsion systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $201,915,947 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($68,062,565; 33.71 percent); Marine Corps ($34,923,315; 17.3 percent); Navy ($23,607,892; 11.69 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($66,767,551; 33.07 percent); and FMS customers ($8,554,624; 4.23 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1068) for procurement of AIM-9X Lot 18 Block II All Up Round tactical missiles, Captive Air Training missile guidance units, tail caps and containers, and spares for the Navy, Air Force and the governments of South Korea, Australia, Qatar, Norway, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Poland, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Singapore, and Denmark. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (9 percent); Santa Clarita, California (8 percent); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, California (4 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent); Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and other locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent). Work is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2017 and 2018 missile procurement (Air Force); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of 12,111,859 will be obligated at time of award, $302,997 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($884,869; 7.2 percent); Air Force ($678,935; 5.6 percent); and the governments of South Korea ($2,093,922; 17.3 percent); Australia ($1,989,468; 16.4 percent); Qatar ($1,900,344; 15.7 percent); Indonesia ($613,232; 5.1 percent); Norway ($610,316; 5 percent); Kuwait ($536,353; 4.4 percent); Saudi Arabia ($443,249; 3.7 percent); Israel ($386,756; 3.2 percent); Poland ($338,184; 2.8 percent); Japan ($249,903; 2.1 percent); Taiwan ($241,433; 2 percent); Turkey ($185, 098; 1.5 percent); Malaysia ($172,606; 1.4 percent); United Arab Emirates ($171,534; 1.4 percent); Belgium ($167,707; 1.4 percent); the Netherlands ($161,865; 1.3 percent); Finland ($141,901; 1.2 percent); Switzerland ($57,020; 0.5 percent); Slovakia ($45,793; .04 percent); Singapore ($33,298; 0.3 percent); and Denmark ($8,073; 0.1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1057). This modification continues the Phase I design maturity, analysis and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile—Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production line for the government of Saudi Arabia. In addition, this modification provides for the redesign of obsolete parts to replace obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support SLAM-ER weapon system production and improve future sustainment. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (59 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (13 percent); Melbourne, Florida (11 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (7 percent); Black Mountain, North Carolina (3 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3 percent); South Pasadena, California (1 percent); Albuquerque, New Mexico (1 percent); Stillwater, Oklahoma (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $30,135,588 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00047 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification exercises the option to procure F-35 Low Observable Health Assessment System (LOHAS) baseline file generation, automated LOHAS baseline file tool, repair shape optimization and the LOHAS low observable maintenance and management module. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (97.4 percent); and Orlando, Florida (2.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $13,603,662 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,409,770; 39.77 percent); Marine Corps ($2,704,884; 19.88 percent), Navy ($2,704,884; 19.88 percent); and non-DoD participants ($2,784,124; 20.47 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2793 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0014) for the procurement of 132 V-22 integrated avionics processors for the Navy (106) and Air Force (26). Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel (75 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds; and working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,805,018 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($14,318,317; 80 percent); and Air Force ($3,486,701; 20 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contract for aerial refueling services in support of the Department of the Navy, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (50 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (40 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0034)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures inertial measuring telemetry equipment and recalibration services for the equipment. Work will be performed in Akron, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 41 U.S. Code 3304(a)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0046).