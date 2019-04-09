MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(April 9, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.OPEN WARRANTS / DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 2/19/2019 at 2:55 pm, Trooper First Class Backus stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Duke St. in Prince Frederick. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was located. The passenger in the vehicle, Zachary Duran, 29, of Huntingtown, became agitated and argumentative while the search was conducted. Duran was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order. Upon arrival for intake at the Calvert County Detention Center, Zachary Duan was served five (5) active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff's Department.OPEN WARRANT / POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE & BUPRENORPHINE-HYDROCHLORIDE: On 2/22/2019 @ 3:43 pm, Trooper First Class Lewis stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near M. F. Bowen Rd. in Huntingtown after a check of the registration revealed an emissions non-compliance violation was issued 1/25/2019. The driver, Virginia E. Moats, 29, of Solomons, was found to be driving without a license. A search incident to the arrest revealed Moats was in possession of both Oxycodone and Buprenoprhine-Hydrochloride for which she did not have a prescription. Additionally, Moats had an open warrant through Allegany County. Moats was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.SELL HOME IMPROVEMENTS WITHOUT PROPER LICENSE/ACTING AS CONTRACTOR WITHOUT LICENSE/FAIL TO PERFORM CONTRACT: On 2/28/2019 at 12:55 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews received a Criminal Summons from the Maryland Home Improvement Commission representative for Michael J DiGirolamo for Selling Home Improvements Without Proper License and Acting as a Contractor Without License. The victim reported entering into an oral and written contract with DiGirolamo for work to be performed on a home in St. Leonard. The work was begun but left incomplete after several months. Charges are pending.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 3/6/2019 at 12:22 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt 4 near Cove Point Rd. in Lusby. Several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. The scan by K-9 Flip of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office resulted in a positive alert and a probable cause search was conducted. Matthew T. Hutchins, 27 of Lusby, was found to be in possession of oxycodone for which he did not have a prescription. Hutchins was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FRAUD/POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 3/6/2019 at 4:21 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk for traffic violations. The driver, Erica V. Brooks, 33, of Prince Frederick, provided a driver's license that after investigation was found to be that of a deceased member of her family. A K-9 scan was conducted by K-9 Benelli of the MSP and gave a positive alert, however, no CDS was recovered. Brooks was placed under arrest for the fraud and driving without a license. She was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. During a secondary search a plastic straw containing crushed Oxycodone was located.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND MDMA: On 3/7/2019 at 6:53 pm, Trooper Strong stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 at Stoakley Rd. in Prince Frederick. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a small plastic bag of Methylenedioxmethampheamine (MDMA) was located in the center console. Demetrious C. Holland, 28 of Owings, voluntarily admitted to having over 10 grams in marijuana in his jacket. Holland was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.PUBLIC INTOXICATION/INDECENT EXPOSURE: On 3/8/2019 at 2:32 pm, Trooper First Class McCombs observed several vehicles hitting brakes on Main St. near Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick. As he drove through he observed a male urinating in public exposing himself to people passing by.POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 3/11/2019 at 1:11 am, Trooper First Class Barlow stopped a vehicle on Rt. 231 at Skipjack Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a passenger, Kenyetta T. Chase, 26 of Mechanicsville, was found to be in possession of Cocaine. Chase was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OVER 10 GRAMS: On 3/12/2019 at 8:41 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Lusby Lane at Town Square Drive in Lusby. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search revealed over 10 grams of marijuana. Alonzo E. Mayes, 23 of Lusby was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.TRESPASSING: On 3/14/2019 at 12:01 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the Fastop in Lusby to investigate a reported trespasser on the stores property. Dean A. Graham, 61 of Lusby was located on the property and had previously received a "not to trespass" order from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office in February. He was served with another "notice not to trespass order" from the Maryland State Police and was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT OF LICENSE PLATE: On 3/14/2019 at 2:14 pm, Corporal Oles responded to the Bay Avenue in North Beach for a reported theft of a license plate. The victim reported the rear license plate was taken off his vehicle by unknown suspect(s). The tag, 3CT7143, has been entered into NCIC. Investigation continues.POSSESSION OF PERCOCET: On 3/18/2019 at 3:01 am, Trooper First Class Robinson stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 north of Calvert Cliffs Parkway in Lusby for traffic violations. TFC Robinson identified the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle while speaking with the driver. A probable cause search revealed marijuana under 10 grams and a Percocet pill for which the passenger in the vehicle did not have a prescription. The driver was issued a civil citation for the marijuana and the passenger, Davida J. Anderson, 21 of Bowie as arrested for possession of the Percocet. She was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OVER 10 GRAMS: On 3/20/2019 at 8:36 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle on Rt.4 near White Sands Drive in Lusby for traffic violations. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed over 10 grams of marijuana. Joe R. Faucett 4th, 22 of Washington, DC was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT/OBSTRUCTING/RESISTING ARREST: On 3/23/2019 at 12:31 am, Trooper First Class Costello working speed enforcement on Rt 4. in Pr. Frederick, observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. TFC Costello attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the vehicle continued northbound on Rt. 4, turned onto Chapline Place and continued onto Prince Frederick Blvd., finally coming to a stop in the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Parking lot. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. The driver and rear passenger were cooperative and stepped out of the vehicle. Leigh A. Bauer, 33 of Pr. Frederick, was uncooperative and was removed from the vehicle. Bauer continued to be uncooperative and she was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey a Lawful Order Obstructing & Hindering and Resisting Arrest. Bauer was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The driver and rear passenger were released from the scene.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OVER 10 GRAMS: On 3/31/2019 at 2:18 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rousby Hall Rd in Lusby. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed over 10 grams of marijuana. Reshaun A. Williams, 23 of Valley Lee, MD was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.WARRANT SERVICE / CONCEALED WEAPON: On 4/6/2019 at 2:06 am, Corporal Esnes received information from an E-Tix query that a vehicle that passed his location had been previously stopped for a driver driving without the required license and authorization. The above vehicle was located in the WAWA parking lot. CPL. Esnes was notified that the driver, Kevin M. Stepney, 20 had an open active warrant through Baltimore City. Stepney was arrested and a probable cause search was conducted and a large fixed blade knife was located in the vehicle. Stepney was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: On 4/7/2019 at 3:24 am, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the 800 block of Fowler Rd. in Owings for a reported theft of a vehicle. The victim's 2006 Ford F-250 Regular Cab pickup truck, Maryland registration 8DR6412 was taken from the driveway while the residence occupants were sleeping. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC. Investigation continues.James R. Robison, 27, of St. Leonard, arrested on 02/18/2019 @ 11:24 pm by TFC R. BackusClinton L. Bourne, 74, of Port Republic, arrested on 02/23/2019 @ 01:31 am by TFC K. RobinsonLyle S. Jones, 27, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/23/2019 @ 03:34 am by TPR. A. FraserDavid Arcott-Pullen, 31, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/25/2019 @ 07:53 pm by TFC T. DavisMatthew T. Richardson, 45, of Lusby, arrested on 02/28/2019 @ 12:09 pm by TPR. B. StrongJennifer A Huff, 24, of Lusby, arrested on 03/02/2019 @ 01:50 am by TFC T. DavisGregory S. Miller, 29, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/03/2019 @ 12:34 am by CPL. J. OlesDaniel T. Goucher, 20, of Huntingtown, arrested on 03/03/2019 @ 02:28 am by TPR. K. StullKenneth M.B. Dean, 35, arrested on 03/06/2019 @ 0225 by TFC P. KaitzJazmin J. Woodridge, 28, arrested on 03/08/2019 @ 0128 by TFC J. PalumboTeresa R. Arnold, 54, of Dunkirk, arrested on 03/15/2019 @ 04:26 pm by TPR. A. KellyJason G.Roberts, 52, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/17/2019 @ 11:46 pm by TFC K. RobinsonAlbert R. Thomas, 60, of Lusby, arrested on 03/19/2019 @ 01:01 pm by TFC S. BarlowLori Donaldson, 59, of Lusby, arrested on 03/22/2019 @ 07:33 pm by TFC T. DavisBarry J. Parran, 43, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/22/2019 @ 11:02 pm by TFC T. DavisRyan L. White, 23, of Huntingtown, arrested on 03/23/2019 @ 08:11 pm by TFC P. KaitzLashika W. Camara, 42, of Lexington Park, arrested on 03/23/2019 @ 10:34 pm by TFC P. KaitzJames M. Hammons, 24, of Lusby, arrested on 03/24/2019 @ 01:58 am by TFC R. BackusIrene E. Hammond, 26, of Lexington Park, arrested on 03/24/2019 @ 02/22 am by TPR A. KellyAustin C. Deright, 34, of Port Republic, arrested on 03/26/2019 @ 12:00 am by TFC W. CostelloGarrett R. Howerton, 22, of Huntingtown , arrested on 03/30/2019 @ 02:02 am MD TFC P. KaitzShawn R. McElravy, 24, of Gambrills, arrested on 04/05/2019 @ 09:19 pm by TPR A. FraserTeddi A. Custer, 45, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 04/06/2019 @ 11:59 pm by TFC N. RuckerAnthony M. Quinn, 50, of Huntingtown, arrested on 04/07/2019 @ 12:21 am by TFC S. MatthewsJohn H. Denton, 53, of Lusby, arrested on 04/07/2019 @ 12:33 am by TPR R. Marsch