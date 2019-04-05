Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 5, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and integrated logistics support to maintain the T/AV-8B Harrier during the aircraft's Post-Production Support Phase. Work will be performed at St. Louis, Missouri (75 percent); Warton, Lancashire, United Kingdom (11 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Yuma, Arizona (3 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0004)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for five overhauled/upgraded Mk 45 Mod 4 gun mounts and their associated components, to include Mk 63 Mod 1 weather shields, Mod 4 manufacture kits, and Mod 4 machine parts kits. The 5-inch Mk 45 Light Weight Gun Mount System provides an effective weapon for anti-surface, naval surface fire support, and anti-air warfare missions, and is installed aboard DDG 51- and CG 47-class ships. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $70,672,462 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-C-0004)., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost delivery order contract. This modification provides for additional technical, analytical and managerial services in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,124,508 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor delivery order N0001919F0012 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0021) in support of the E-6B Mercury aircraft. This order provides for non-recurring engineering for development of the facilities, equipment, and material required to implement the Block II Sustainment and Support System. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,824,692 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00033 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042117C0033). This modification exercises an option for organizational level maintenance and logistics support and support equipment for rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft assigned to the Naval Test Wing Atlantic. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; fiscal 2019 Navy working capital; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy), as well as Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $57,241,010 are being obligated at time of award, $8,440,213 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of up to 503 technical refresh mission computers for UH-1Y, AH-1Z and UH-60V aircraft, including production units; retrofit units; and spare units for the Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, and the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales Act. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (25 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0025)., is being awarded amodification (P00038) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, labor hour indefinite delivery, requirements contract (N00019-13-D-0007). This modification increases the ceiling and extends the period of performance of the contract to provide additional TH-57 logistics support services and materials for organizational and depot level maintenance in support of the TH-57 fleet. Work will be performed in Milton, Florida, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order N0001919F2902 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0123) providing the fabrication and delivery of 120 Navigation and Communication Advanced Communications Architecture Antenna Kits for the Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round recertification in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colorado (96 percent); and Tucson, Arizona (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,687,676 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00013 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0015). This modification exercises an option to procure 114 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasures (DAIRCM) sensors and 29 DAIRCM processors, specifically 64 sensors and 16 processors for the Air Force; 30 sensors and 8 processors for the Navy; and 20 sensors and 5 processors for the Army. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); and fiscal 2018 procurement, defense-wide funds; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); and fiscal 2019 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,446,556 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,205,760; 56 percent), Navy ($4,363,996; 27 percent) and Army ($2,876,800; 17 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2532 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001). This modification procures one ScanEagle Unmanned Aircraft System; consisting of six ScanEagle air vehicles, technical services and related support equipment for the Government of Indonesia. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (52 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (48 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,919,602 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification U00019 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee contract (N00019-15-C-0105) to develop and integrate the Digital Channelized Receiver/Techniques Generator and Tuner Insertion Program into the F-35 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory and deliver other development upgrades to the facility. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Eglin, Florida, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participant funds in the amount of $9,685,470 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00016) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides for the procurement of long-lead items for the manufacture and delivery of 21 F-35 Lightning II Lot 14 low-rate initial production aircraft for the governments of Australia (15) and Norway (6). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in Dec 2022. International partner funds in the amount of $151,287,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the governments of Australia ($108,170,000; 71 percent); and Norway ($43,117,000; 29 percent) under a cooperative agreement. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00012) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0018). This modification upgrades three MQ-4C Triton aircraft from a baseline Integrated Functional Capability (IFC) 3 software configuration to a Multi-IFC 4 software configuration. Additionally, this modification updates drawings and associated technical data in support of the MQ-4C IFC software configuration upgrade. Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (48 percent); San Diego, California (38 percent); and Moss Point, California (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,872,342 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aadvance acquisition contract modification (P00002) to a previously awarded cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1028). This modification extends the period of performance and provides additional funding to procure long lead components, material, parts and associated efforts required to maintain the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System planned low rate initial production, lot 4 production schedule. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (25.3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (22.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (20.2 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8.2 percent); Red Oak, Texas (4.7 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (.2 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (15.1 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (3.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,241,880 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00024 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification provides production systems engineering and program management services for calendar year 2019 in support of CH-53K low-rate initial production. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1071) to exercise an option for one spare P-8A Poseidon aircraft spare engine for the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (55 percent); and Evendale, Ohio (45 percent), is expected to be completed in January 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,247,329 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2234) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification exercises an option for five aerial refueling retrofit kits for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (34.70 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.86 percent); Melbourne, Florida (5.50 percent); Dorset, England (3.11 percent); Irvine, California (2.99 percent); Columbia, Maryland (1.93 percent); North Hollywood, California (1.48 percent); East Aurora, New York (1.19 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20.24 percent). Work is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,652,918 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.