St. Mary's Marketplace Signs Two New Tenants

BALTIMORE (April 5, 2019)—Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced today that Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Righttime Medical Care, a 24-hour urgent care center, have signed leases at St. Mary's Marketplace in California, Md. The shopping center is home to Harris Teeter, Bay Country Liquors, Café Rio, Great Clips, Mod Pizza, Nail Trix, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Tropical Smoothie Café, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and the newly opened Starbucks Coffee.



Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant serving bold Mediterranean-inspired dishes made from scratch daily, and Righttime Medical Care is an urgent care services provider with locations across Maryland serving patients of all ages, 365 days a year.



"Klein Enterprises is excited to welcome these two new tenants to St. Mary's Marketplace. We will be announcing two more national brands in the next few weeks, which will bring us close to 100% leased," said Patricia Palumbo, director of leasing and marketing for Klein Enterprises. "We are committed to bringing high-quality and diverse businesses to the center. Both Mezeh and Righttime have a reputable presence in Maryland and are known for supporting the local communities that they serve."



Mezeh and Righttime will operate 2,973 and 2,649 square feet of retail space, respectively, at the 106,000-square foot shopping center. Mezeh will open later this summer and Righttime is expected to open in May.



The property has 536 parking spaces and is located within close proximity to the growing residential neighborhoods of Wildewood, Lexington Park and Solomons Island, and eight miles from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, home to the National Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division.