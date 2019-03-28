Maryland Native Nominated to Head Marine Corps

Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, a Maryland native, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next commandant of the Marine Corps. (Photo: Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver/U.S. Marine Corps)

WASHINGTON

(March 28, 2019)—For the first time in history, a Maryland native is poised to step into the highest-ranking position in the United States Marine Corps.After a likely Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's nomination, Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, 59, would take over command of the Marines from the current commandant, Gen. Robert Neller, in the summer. He also would be promoted to general.Born and raised in Woodbine, Maryland—a rural town in between Frederick and Baltimore—the three-star general attended Tulane University in Louisiana and graduated with an engineering degree in 1981. While there, he played on the college's lacrosse team, according to a yearbook.After graduation, Berger was commissioned in the Marine Corps as an infantry officer. He served as a company commander in a reconnaissance battalion of the 2nd Marine Division during the first Gulf War.Berger later served in higher command roles during Operations Iraqi Freedom in Iraq and Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.In addition to his qualification as a reconnaissance marine, Berger also completed other elite warrior schools like the Army Ranger School, U.S. Navy Dive School and Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance School, according to the Marine Corps Times.The Maryland native holds a master's degree in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University and a master of science in military studies.Berger currently serves in Quantico, Virginia, as a ranking officer for combat readiness in the Marine Corps.