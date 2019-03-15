Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 15, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide sustainment and engineering services in support of the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System. Additionally, this contract procures the technical expertise of field service representatives, logisticians and test support to ensure MQ-4C air vehicles and mission control and operator training systems are fully sustained and mission capable. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (45 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (25 percent); Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (20 percent); and Point Mugu, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $69,309,254 will be obligated at time of award, $4,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-1020)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2709 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0006). This delivery order provides Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) integrated test and evaluation effort for EMALS test site operations, Failure Reporting Analysis and Corrective Actions System, prototype and testing, environmental qualification testing and remediation, electromagnetic interference testing, and training efforts. Work will be performed in Lakewood, New Jersey (60 percent); Tupelo, Mississippi (25 percent); and Rancho Bernardo, California (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,898,425 will be obligated at time of award, $2,737,924 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides information management and information technology support services to sustain the analysis, design, development, integration, test, deployment and operations of information technology systems and services. This contract includes help desk, software engineering, financial and business application, server operations, application hosting, desktop, audiovisual and video teleconferencing support services. Work will be performed in China Lake, California (80 percent); and Point Mugu, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-19-D-0027)., is awardedfor modification P00024 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-type contract (N00019-13-D-0010). This modification provides for additional aerial refueling services in support of the Department of the Navy, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers during missions ranging from basic training to multi-national exercises. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (50 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (40 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001919F0001 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0005) in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Navy, Air Force; non- Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. This order provides for supplies or services for non-recurring engineering for the identification and correction of service safety and durability deficiencies, maintains specification performance, and matures the propulsion system in advance of service operational use. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (92 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); non-DoD Participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $64,600,166 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($25,363,518; 36 percent); Air Force ($24,943,370; 35 percent); non-DoD Participants ($12,930,389; 18 percent); and FMS customers ($8,170,105; 11 percent). The, is the contracting activity.

RESTON, Va., (March 13, 2019)—Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide flexible, ready, and rapidly deployable capabilities for aviation systems worldwide. The multiple award, hybrid contract has a five-year base period of performance with five optional years, and a total potential value of $12.6 billion.Leidos specializes in the development, operations, and maintenance of both manned and unmanned airborne systems. Under the Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services contract, Leidos will provide aviation logistical services for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, unmanned aircraft vehicles, and lighter than air vehicles, as well as integrally related systems and weapon systems. The company will bring enterprise perspective, best-in-industry capability and the engineering discipline, which maximizes its technical expertise as a full spectrum global aviation services provider. Services will help increase aircraft readiness and provide speed to U.S. Navy initiatives."We have decades of operational and integration expertise that has provided rapid solutions for our customers when they need them the most," said Senior Vice President Kevin Lansdowne, Leidos Airborne Solutions. "Our systems have successfully flown thousands of hours supporting the warfighter in combat zones as well as on the ground processing and exploiting mission-critical information."NAVAIR provides full life-cycle support of naval aviation aircraft, weapons and systems operated by Sailors and Marines.Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.