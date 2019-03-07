A New Chapter to Begin at Cecil's Historic District

Cecil's Country Store as seen in Dec. 2005. (somd.com File Photo)
CALIFORNIA, Md. (March 7, 2019)—For the past 23 years, Dawna Wible has run a popular antique and gift shop in the historic Cecil's Country Store building located in Cecil's Historic District on Indian Bridge Road, just off Route 5 near Great Mills. This April, Wible will be handing the keys over to Misty Knott, owner of Knotted Mercantile, LLC as Cecil's Country Store begins a new chapter in its history.
Dedicated to preserving the delightful shopping experience that is the hallmark of Cecil's Country Store, Knott says she will continue to offer authentically Southern Maryland products produced by local vendors — including the artwork of Mary Lou Troutman, hand-painted signs by Donnie Poe, Old Line Candles, Apple Mill glassware, plus lots of Maryland-themed products and gift ideas. She also plans to introduce new product lines, an expanded collection of antique & vintage items, an extensive inventory of scrapbooking and stamping supplies, and even DIY craft classes.
Across the street at Cecil's Old Mill, Rob Seltzer, master furniture builder for over 20 years and owner of Herring Creek Furniture will soon be opening a new retail store showcasing his unique handcrafted furniture collection. Rob is well-known both locally and throughout the region as a talented artist in furniture design. Each piece is built to showcase the unique natural beauty of the selected wood, and materials may include reclaimed windows, doors, old porch posts and other pieces of wood weathered by nature.
Some improvements to the interior retail space at Cecil's Old Mill are underway which will allow visitors a better view of the existing antique mill equipment. Seltzer said they plan on holding events and will continue to improve the customer experience at Cecil's Old Mill.
"Everyone involved is excited with the new direction of Cecil's Historic District," said Wible. "It's such a special location with all its history and it's nice to know that its future will be in good hands with Misty and Rob."
Herring Creek Furniture at Cecil's Old Mill will open in April with a grand opening date to be announced soon. For any additional questions about Cecil's Old Mill, call Rob Seltzer at 301-904-9900 or email rnswoodworks@gmail.com.
Cecil Country Store is located at 20853 Indian Bridge Road, California, directly across from Cecil's Old Mill. Cecil's Mill was originally built as a cotton/textile factory in the 1800's. Later, it was transformed into a grist mill and saw mill. After restoration, Cecil's Old Mill has become a National Landmark in Historic St. Mary's County and is home to some of the finest local arts and crafts around.
