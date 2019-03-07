Precise Systems Awarded PMA-208, Aerial Targets Program Management Support Services Contract

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (March 7, 2019)—Precise Systems announces the award of a five-year, $15.1 Million contract to provide Program Management support services to NAVAIR PMA-208 — the Aerial Targets Program Office. PMA-208 supports multiple Weapon Systems including Subsonic Aerial Target System; BQM-177A; BQM-74E; BQM-34; GQM-163 Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST); and Moving Land Targets. These systems typically have advanced guidance systems, command/control systems, data links and as applicable, warheads.



Precise Systems is partnered with ORBIS, Morgan Borszcz Consulting, and McKean Defense. Their team will provide program management services to the aforementioned Weapon Systems to augment the Government workforce in both domestic and Foreign Military Sales (FMS).



"Precise Systems is excited to expand our presence within PEO (U&W)," remarked President Scott Pfister. "We look forward to the opportunity to help PMA-208 in providing threat representative targets to train our warfighters."



About Precise Systems



Precise Systems is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lexington Park, MD, adjacent to the Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, MD. Field office locations include Washington, DC; Crane, IN; Nashville, TN; and Oxnard, CA. Since their founding in 1990, Precise Systems has grown by providing consistent, quality-driven results in their services and solutions. Today, their staff of over 380 highly-skilled professionals are effective in delivering expertise to streamline the acquisition process, address complex engineering challenges, and integrate IT and knowledge management solutions. From coast to coast, Precise Systems commits themselves to providing the highest quality support and services to their Government partners.