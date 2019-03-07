MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(March 7, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.SMOKING POT WHILE DRIVING: On 2/26/2019 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Tfc J. Rutkoski conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road and upon contact with the driver he detected a strong odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a burnt marijuana cigar. The driver gave a false name and fled from the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended and later identified as. Cockerham was transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Resisting Arrest, Identity Fraud-Avoid Prosecution & Failure to obey a Lawful Order. Cockerham was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less than 10grams. 19-MSP-008409.On 3/3/2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Tfc J. Rutkoski responded to Abell's Wharf Road for a reported suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, he made contact with the complainant who witnessed a vehicle doing "donuts" in the grass parking area. The vehicle became disabled and was towed from the scene prior to Tfc Rutkoski's arrival. Investigation revealed the owner of the vehicle as. Tfc Rutkoski made contact with Chapman and based on the evidence arrested him for Malicious Destruction of Property. He was transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where he processed and released with a criminal citation. 19-MSP-009187.On 2/22/2019, Lexi Alice Waterman, 21, of California, was arrested by Tpr J. PowisOn 2/23/2019, Jesus Rogelio Reyes, 34, of McClennan, TX was arrested by Tfc B. DiTotoOn 2/23/2019, James Samuel Davis, 31, of Waldorf, was arrested by Tpr J. PowisOn 2/24/2019, Jamal Clark, 49, of Waldorf, was arrested by Tfc J. RutkoskiOn 2/25/2019, Sarah Akin Pearce, 46, of Lusby, was arrested by Tfc M. ManningOn 3/1/2019, Michael Lynn Winfrey, 35, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by M/Tpr J. PrestonOn 3/1/2019, Patrick Neal Booth, 32, of Drayden, was arrested by Tfc A. OylerOn 3/2/2019, Marcus Isaiah Peterson, 29, of Fort Washington, was arrested by M/Tpr J PrestonOn 3/2/2019, Kara Marie Ridgell, 23, of Leonardtown, was arrested by Tfc A. OpirhoryOn 3/3/2019, Brenham Michael Purves, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by M/Tpr J PrestonOn 3/3/2019, Robert Leonard Johnson, 33, of Charlotte, NC was arrested by Tpr PoschOn 2/19/2019, Tamara Enisha Lee, 28, of Washington, DC was arrested by M/Tpr E. Evans for False Statement to Police Officer, Obstructing & Hindering, CDS:Possession-Not MarijuanaOn 2/21/2019, Eric Alan Jett, 35, of Leonardtown, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/21/2019, Tirrell Ron Simms, 29, of Pomfret, was arrested by Tpr M. Posch for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/22/2019, Shontese Rachielle Woodland, 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/23/2019, Christopher Michael Grant, 44, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tpr Woolman for Violation of Probation-Second Degree AssaultOn 2/25/2019, Anton Darnell Davis, 50, of Hollywood, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer for Driving While SuspendedOn 2/25/2019, Lenesha Shaa Alexander, 22, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/26/2019, Daemon Scott Robertson, 35, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson on a Criminal Indictment Warrant for CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession w/Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10+gramsOn 2/28/2019, David S. Bennsky, 33, of Piney Point, was arrested for Violation of Probation-Violate Protective OrderOn 3/1/2019, Joseph Allen Stillwell, 42, of Hughesville, was arrested by Tpr M. Whitman for FTA-Driving while SuspendedOn 3/1/2019, Darren Patrick Obrien, 41, of Coltons Point, was arrested by Cpl M. Grimes for Malicious Destruction of Property, Failure to Stop after accident involving damage, Failure to Return to & Remain at scene of an accident, Failure to furnish required IDOn 3/4/2019, Darian Anton Pickett, 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer for FTA-Driving on Suspended Out-of-State LicenseOn 3/6/2019, Garry Victor Shubrooks, Jr., 27, of St. Inigoes, was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for Violation of Probation-Arson/Threat