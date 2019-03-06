Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

County Accepting 2019 Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program Applications
The Charles County Commissioners wish to announce that applications to participate in Maryland's Agricultural Land Preservation Program for Charles County landowners are now being accepted. Complete applications must be filed with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31.
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) was created in 1977 by the Maryland General Assembly as an agency of the Maryland Department of Agriculture and is governed by the Agriculture Article, Sections 2-501 through 2-515 of the Annotated Code of Maryland. MALPF partners with county governments to purchase agricultural land preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The foundation's statutory mission is to preserve productive farmland and woodland for continued production of food and fiber for the present and future citizens of the state.
For more information on the program, landowners may visit the foundation's website at www.MDA.Maryland.gov/malpf. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Charles Rice at 301-645-0651 or e-mail RiceC@CharlesCountyMD.gov to obtain an application and to receive assistance with completing the application. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
County Tourism Grant Funding Application Now Available
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2020 tourism grant application is now available. 501c3 compliant organizations may request funding up to $9,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by Tuesday, April 3, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.
Desired project qualities include:
• Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs, or recreational opportunities.
• Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions, or initiatives that extend single day events into collaborative, event weekends.
• Enhancing county, state, and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.
For more information or a copy of the grant guidelines and application e-mail your request to HinkleK@CharlesCountyMD.gov or HerbertC@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call the Tourism Division at 301-396-5839 or 301-396-5819. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Charles County Commissioners Announce March Public Meetings
The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the March public meetings as scheduled below. The purpose of the meetings is to take questions from those in attendance and to discuss items of importance to the citizens and the community.
Gilbert "BJ" Bowling, Commissioner (District 1)
Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m.
Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department (15245 Prince Frederick Rd, Hughesville)
Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. Commissioner (District 2)
Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m.
Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department (3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road)
Future meeting dates are available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.