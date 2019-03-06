Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Clubhouse will be used several days through February and March for training by the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department.The golf course will be used from 6-9 p.m. March 12-14, 19-21 and 26-29. No live fire will be used during training.Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is Calvert County's premier public golf course. Located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in scenic Lusby, Maryland, it is just minutes from historic Solomons Island. Learn more by visiting online.The Calvert County Planning Commission held its public hearing on the draft Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Feb. 26 and voted to keep the record open to March 20, 2019, when the commission reconvenes for its regularly scheduled meeting.Click to visit the Calvert 2040 Comprehensive Plan web section where you can read the draft plan, find information on how to submit comments and to learn more about the process.The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is hosting two upcoming job fairs for those looking for summer or seasonal employment.Mark your calendar for these Parks & Recreation summer and seasonal job fairs:• Friday, March 1, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach• Friday, March 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince FrederickHigh school and college students are encouraged to tighten up their résumés and attend the events, but the job fairs are open to anyone of legal working age.Local businesses looking for employees to fill summer and seasonal positions are encouraged to participate in the fairs."We are always so impressed by how prepared and professional the job seekers are who attend these fairs," explained Recreation Coordinator Paul Lundberg. "The business owners who return to the job fair year after year tell us they get more quality recruiting done in these few hours than they get done all year long."For more information about the fair and to reserve a space for your business, please call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.Even though Calvert County may be one of the smallest counties in Maryland, it is open for businesses of all sizes. Calvert County is home to unique mom-and-pop specialty stores, some of the nation's top Fortune 500 companies and everything in between. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development in congratulating the following new and expanded businesses.Palmetto Services, LLCChesapeake Beach443-532-7660Pinky's Eatery7995 Solomons Island Road, Owings443-550-3203Sweet Melissa's Cleaning Service443-744-3522Utopia Health Center65 Duke St., Suite 106, Prince Frederick301-220-2842We Make Kids Smile540 Main St., Prince Frederick410-535-5330Bayside Physical Therapy2015 Chaneyville Road, Suite 202, Owings410-401-1980Tidewater Dental10113 Ward Road, Dunkirk301-327-3314