Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 01, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production, repairs services and associated ancillary equipment for the systems for Naval Target Control Block II and III in support of Navy aerial targets. Work will be performed in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,219,199 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0020)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure non-recurring engineering efforts to analyze, define and document system and subsystem requirements for capability enhancements to integrate the adaptive radar countermeasures program on the F/A-18 aircraft. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (50 percent); Clifton, New Jersey (25 percent); Goleta, California (10 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (10 percent); Raleigh, North Carolina (3 percent); and Huntsville, Alabama (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,560,339 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0051)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification under previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-17-D-0016 to exercise an option for development, product improvement and prototyping support of various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. This requirement is for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by January 2020. No additional funds will be obligated at time of award. The", is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00033 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-17-C-0034). This modification provides for the procurement of Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round spares to support the recertification of Tomahawk Missiles. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (27.57 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (15 percent); Tucson, Arizona (14.47 percent); Washington, Pennsylvania (11.66 percent); Hollister, California (4.25 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (4.18 percent); Glenrothes Fife, United Kingdom (3.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2.9 percent); Orchard Park, New York (2.56 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.86 percent); South El Monte, California (1.46 percent); Merrimack, New Hampshire (1.28 percent); Fairfield, California (1.08 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1.05 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (7.48 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,229,389 will be obligated at the time of award, $4,186,657 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee order N0001919F2693 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the development of the F-35 Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (AGCAS). The AGCAS is an on-board system that prevents controlled flight into terrain. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,109,509 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,926,519; 42 percent); Navy ($2,110,071; 15 percent); Marine Corps ($1,378,177; 10 percent); and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants ($4,706,677; 33 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aadvanced acquisition contract modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for long-lead material and activities in support of 16 P-8A lot 11 aircraft to include six for the Navy, four for the government of New Zealand, and six for the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (97.04 percent); Huntington Beach, California (2.4 percent); and various locations within the continental U. S. (.56 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $428,896,674 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($180,000,000; 42 percent); the Republic of Korea ($160,944,226; 37 percent); and the government of New Zealand ($87,952,448; 21 percent) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-17-C-0037). This modification exercises an option to procure 145 D(V)2 Processors, 434 D(V)2 Antenna Detectors; 253 D(V)2 Radar Receivers; 107 D(V)2 Low Band Arrays; 211 D(V)2 Battery Handle Assemblies; 8 D(V)2 Digital Receiver Processor Circuit Card Assemblies (CCAs); 10 D(V)2 Radio Frequency Distribution CCAs; 10 D(V)2 Dual Down Converter CCAs; 14 D(V)2 Quad Receiver Exciter CCAs; 6 D(V)2 Low Voltage Power Supply CCAs; 53 C(V)2 Processors; 160 C(V)2 Antenna Detectors; 132 C(V)2 Radar Receivers; 89 C(V)2 input/output Processor CCAs; 89 C(V)2 Signal Processor Unit CCAs; 7 Advanced Main Processor Unit CCAs; 7 C(V)2 Digital Yttrium Iron Garnet (YIG) Interface CCAs; 7 C(V)2 Analog YIG Interface CCAs, and 5 C(V)2 Upgrade Kits. In addition, this option exercise includes technical engineering, logistics and management services to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver AN/APR-39 C/D(V)2 Systems and associated hardware in support of Navy, Army, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (53 percent); Woburn, Massachusetts (12 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); Longmont, Colorado (6 percent) and various locations within the continental U.S. (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Army); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); working capital (Navy and Army); and FMS funds in the amount of $117,368,080 will be obligated at time of award, $33,244,974 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This option combines purchase for the Navy ($94,650,099; 80 percent); Army ($15,949,693; 14 percent); FMS ($5,650,203; 5 percent); and Air Force ($1,118,085; 1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2512 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered Air Systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) Participant and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); non-DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $108,742,796 will be obligated at time of award, $8,357,457 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($40,792,324; 37 percent); Marine Corps ($20,450,619; 19 percent); Navy ($8,157,493; 8 percent); non DoD Participants ($31,490,977; 29 percent) and FMS customers ($7,851,383; 7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost- reimbursable contract to provide supply chain management for the military departments of the Ministry of Defense for the government of Kuwait. Services procured include product/program management support, logistics and supply support, packaging, handling, storage, and transportation, technical data management, training and training system support, computer resources, and design interface. Work will be performed in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $41,762,131 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0006)., is awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to provide for initial lay-in of repair material for ten F-35 Lightning II systems at various depots in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps; Navy; non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (48.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (24.8 percent); North Amityville, New York (13.2 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (4.7 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (3.9 percent); Tempe, Arizona (2.9 percent); and Irvine, California (2.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps.); non-U.S. DoD Participant and FMS funds in the amount of $30,811,998 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($13,456,431; 43.7 percent); the Marine Corps ($6,649,044; 21.6 percent); Navy ($3,088,625; 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD Participants ($5,251,166; 17 percent); and FMS customers ($2,366,732; 7.7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for 2.75-inch rocket launchers and subcomponents to support Navy, Army, Air Force and foreign military sales requirements. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,779,290. This contract involves sales to the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Arnold, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Foreign military sales (Australia); fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 weapon procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,036,600 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2017 funding in the amount of $439,725 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-D-0001)., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide contractor-owned and operated propeller aircraft in support of airborne threat simulation training for shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew. Work will be performed at various locations inside and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in March 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0030)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042119F0422 against a previously issued General Services Administration Alliant 2, government-wide acquisition contract (47QTCK18D007). This task order provides development, planning, execution, monitoring, and life cycle services for information technology/cybersecurity programs and associated activities in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Information Technology and Cyber Security Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $6,602,419 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-18-C-0005). This modification provides for software application contractor support services for new and existing acquisition tools in support of the Naval Air Systems Command. This support consists of maintenance and associated upgrades to the Acquisition Management Systems tools, including the Procurement Management Tool. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts For March 1, 2019, are each awarded multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with firm-fixed-pricing arrangements for the procurement of M98 gas particulate filter sets. The maximum ceiling dollar value for both contracts combined is a possible. The two contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. Work will be performed in Solon, Ohio, for the filters manufactured by HDT and Tustin, California, for the filters manufactured by DWT, and is expected to be complete by March 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,605 for HDT and 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) $1300 for DWT will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304, these contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-R-5005)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 132 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS), Night Vision Cueing and Display Systems (NVCD); 56 in support of Navy, 55 in support of the government of Australia and 21 in support of the government of Switzerland. In addition, this contract provides technical data, non-recurring engineering and all other supplies and services necessary to perform installation and testing of the JHMCS/NVCD systems. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (79 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (15 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 other procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $22,137,097 will be obligated at time of award, $292,060 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($9,312,361; 42 percent), the government of Australia ($9,108,738; 41 percent); and the government of Switzerland ($3,715,998; 17 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0008)., is awarded asingle year firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract, in response to solicitation number N00174-18-R-0031, for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of 57mm High Explosive – Point Detonating cartridges. The 57mm HE-PD Cartridge is a 57mm/70, electrically-primed cartridge designed to function in the 57mm MK 110 Gun Mount (GM). The MK 110 GM is employed on the Navy Littoral Combat Ship class and the Coast Guard Legend-class National Security Cutters. This requirement is to develop and produce 57mm HE-PD cartridges intended for combating surface and ground targets. The cartridge consists of a high explosive projectile with the ability to point detonate, a brass cartridge case loaded with propellant charge, and an electric primer. Government First Article Testing will be required. Work will be performed in Perry, Florida, and is expected to be complete by February 2021. Fiscal 2019, 2018, 10`7 Procurement of Ammunition, Navy and Marine Corps funds in the amount of $10,406,730 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with three offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-C-0006).