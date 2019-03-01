Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive VP Promotions

WALDORF, Md. (Feb. 28, 2019)—Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced the promotion of the several employees to Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2019.
As previously announced, Jim Di Misa, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Greg Cockerham, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will retire in 2019. Christy Lombardi will become Chief Operating Officer following Mr. Di Misa's retirement, effective April 1, 2019. The Bank is implementing a leadership transition plan which also involves elevating other members of the Bank's management team to Executive Vice President effective January 1, 2019:
• Daryl Motley, Executive Vice President, Controller and Treasurer will be responsible for oversight of treasury, asset liability management and SEC filings.
• Don Parsons, Executive Vice President, Senior Lender will oversee the lending teams in Calvert and Anne Arundel County.
• Ernie Williams, Executive Vice President, Senior Lender will be responsible for overseeing the lending teams in Charles and St. Mary's County.
• John Chappelle, Executive Vice President, Digital Banking Officer will lead the Commercial Services and Business Banker departments, while executing initiatives to further the Bank's progress in digital banking.
• Karrie Wood, Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking will be responsible for overseeing the Bank's branch network and driving deposit and sales growth in the Maryland and Virginia markets.
• Lacey Pierce, Executive Vice President, Administrative Affairs Officer will be accountable for corporate administration responsibilities and provide leadership to the Lending Administration, Marketing and Facilities departments.
• Patrick Pierce, Executive Vice President, Maryland Market Banking Officer will oversee the Maryland lending teams and Community Wealth Advisors.
• Talal Tay, Executive Vice President, Risk Officer will be responsible for enterprise risk management as well as oversight of the Compliance, Credit and Loan Review departments.
• Thomas Erickson, Executive Vice President, Senior Credit Officer will provide leadership for the Credit Department and continue to monitor the Bank's loan portfolio.
• Tony Farland, Executive Vice President, Senior Lender will oversee the Virginia lending team and growth in that market.
Discussing the changes, William J. Pasenelli, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "To ensure continued growth and profitability, the Board has elevated a number of key members of our executive team. These individuals, who continue to be instrumental to our success and whose positions and duties have evolved and expanded over the years, have been promoted to positions commensurate with their current roles and expertise. With these promotions, we are strengthening our franchise and ensuring that the Bank is well positioned to execute its strategic plan."
"We look forward to working with this new management team of seasoned bankers," said Jimmy Burke, President at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. "With their strategic focus and ability to drive results, each will play an integral role in our continued success."
Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com. Member FDIC.