MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(February 22, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DUI, RESISTING: On February 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Trooper J. Powis conducted a traffic stop near College Drive, St. Mary's City. Upon contact with the driver, identified as, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected. Further investigation revealed that Cole was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. While being handcuffed, Cole began to resist arrest. Cole assaulted Tpr. Powis then attempted to flee on foot, but Cole was quickly apprehended. Cole was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest & Second Degree Assault (19-MSP-00711)BURGLARY: On February 18, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Trooper K. Bauer responded to Twist Wine & Spirits located at 22608 Three Notch Road, California, for a reported burglar alarm. Upon arrival Trooper Bauer observed the front glass door was shattered. Investigation revealed a white male suspect threw a large rock through the glass door, entered the building and stole several bottles of liquor. The suspect, later identified as, was located at a residence on Heritage Hill Lane during a call for service, later the same morning. Tpr. Bauer had probable cause to believe Speakman committed the burglary. Speakman was transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged on an arrest warrant with; Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft Less than $100. (19-MSP-007284)On February 18, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Tfc J. Mulhearn responded to Ironwood Way, Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, Tfc Mulhearn made contact with the suspect,, and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. Whitney initially provided a false name, pushed Tfc Mulhearn and fled on foot. She was apprehended a short time later. While in handcuffs, Whitney assaulted Tfc Mulhearn and continued to act disorderly. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Second Degree Assault. Whitney was also served with two (2) open arrest warrants. (19-MSP-007343)On 2/15/2019, Ronald Eugene Ridgell, 19, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr J. PowisOn 2/15/2019, Jennifer Lynn Huntington, 26, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr R. KaszubskiOn 2/16/2019, Darren Edward Cole, 31, of St. Inigoes, was arrested by Tpr J. PowisOn 2/17/2019, Marquetta Bodine Yorkman, 48, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc A. OylerOn 2/17/2019, Cory Alexander Chaconas, 27, of Lusby, was arrested by Tfc J. RutkoskiOn 2/18/2019, Wendell Renard Kyler, 52, of Washington, DC was arrested by Tfc A. OylerOn 2/12/2019, Elijah Keenan Craig, 28, of Washington, DC was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/13/2019, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for Armed Robbery, Theft $100 to under $1500On 2/14/2019, Constance J. Wade, 41, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for FTA-Driving While SuspendedOn 2/15/2019, Ashley Shana James, 33, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for FTA-Theft $100 to Under $1500On 2/18/2019, Callie Anne Whitney, 20, of Leonardtown, was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn for FTA-Driving While Suspended.On 2/18/2019, David Richard Speakman, 24, of Hollywood, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer for Theft Less Than $100, Malicious Destruction of Property +$1000, 2nd Degree BurglaryOn 2/19/2019, Kyle Loel Briscoe, 30, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler for CDS Possession Marijuana 10 Gm+