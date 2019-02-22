Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(February 22, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is being awarded amodification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0090). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 78 full-rate production Lot 16 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems for the F/A-18C/D/E/F aircraft for the Navy. In addition, the option provides for the procurement of 16 weapon replacement assembly (WRA) 1A(V)4 receiver/processors and 27 WRA2 A(V)4 modulators. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent), and various locations throughout the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement Navy funds in the amount of $168,801,314 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 1,008,710 man-hours of operational systems customization and engineering and technical services for implementation from concept through deployment of mobile deployable command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems products. These systems are comprised of special operations forces and consequence management vehicles, small craft, transportable communication systems, enroute communication systems, and intra-platform systems. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (42 percent); Little Creek, Virginia (42 percent); and Fayetteville, North Carolina (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0033)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00044 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0035). This modification provides for the redesign, integration and test of radio frequency sensors as part of a cost reduction initiative in support of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile. Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey (40 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (40 percent); and Orlando, Florida (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,687,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.---SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2019) — Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions business division was awarded a contract from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide a Full Motion Video (FMV) system for the U.S. Navy's MH-60S Multi-Mission Helicopter Program. The introduction of Cubic's MH-60S FMV system to the fleet will significantly increase the aircraft's operational capability to send and receive visual information."Full Motion Video capability is critical to the ever-increasing mission complexities of the MH-60S operating environments," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our MH-60S FMV System solution is the culmination of decades of experience and a focused effort to address current and emerging needs reflected in the MH-60S operational scenarios and FMV functional requirements."Cubic's MH-60S FMV system is modular, scalable and affordable with open standards for interfaces. Based on mature components fielded on NAVAIR platforms, it provides secure, transmit and receive capabilities of visual information to all required platforms and stakeholders. The system includes Cubic's innovative Dual Channel Modem and Sierra Nevada Corporation's enhanced FMV exploitation software to provide a flexible best-of-breed solution optimized for the MH-60S mission set. Additionally, the system broadens Cubic's wideband communications data link (CDL) capabilities while introducing a full system solution, including an advanced touch screen color display and user software.Cubic's solution focuses on an open system architecture that maximizes functionality and performance while minimizing system size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C). It is designed to enable robust ISR mission success across the full spectrum of Navy operations.