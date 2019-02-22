Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Brandon Lovell Jackson, 31 Brandon Scott Collier, 20 Cordell Tyrone Sollers, 33 David Glenn Therres, Jr., 39 Denzel Akeem Watkins, 25 Deon Lamont Jones, 28 Jason Eric Dobson, 42 Karen Walls Wingfield, 64 Leon Paul Noland, 55 Maggie Jean Williams, 34 Malcom Shawn Folwer, 41 Mark Scott Hurley, 27 Michael Raymond Culligan, 61 Nicholas Doerk, 22 Ronald De'Ageo Murray, 22 Ronald Lee Russey Thyes, 19 Ryan Ford Gallagher, 41 Shane Edward Stickley, 32 William Eugene Estep Jr., 71 Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(February 22, 2019)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.SEX OFFENDER SCAM: The sheriff's office would like to alert the community regarding the latest phone Scam targeting registered sex offenders. The Scam begins with a telephone call to citizens who are Registered Sex Offenders. The caller identifies himself as a law enforcement Officer. The fictitious Officer informs the victim that they are in violation of the sex offender registry and are required to pay a fine in lieu of jail. As the conversation progresses, the caller asks the victim for personal information and for the victim to wire money to pay the fine. Please remind your family and friends that no legitimate government or law enforcement official will randomly contact you by phone, ask for personal information and require you to wire money to suspicious bank accounts. The sheriff's office is advising residents to hang up on these callers and not to follow their instructions.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 19-5935: On January 29, Deputy Shrawder responded to St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) scratched the passenger's side of the front bumper of her vehicle.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 19-6420: On February 1, Deputy Bowlan responded to Buckler drive in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect(s) burned some siding on the back of her home. The approximate value of damaged property is valued at $100.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 19-6453: On February 1, Deputy Freeland responded to Catalina Drive for the report of damaged property. The victim stated they heard a few loud "pops" and saw a vehicle with an unknown suspect inside holding a paintball gun. The victim stated that they walked to their shed and noticed yellow paint on the shed with a broken paintball laying on the ground. The estimated value of damaged property is $50.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 19-6588: On February 2nd, Deputy Naughton responded to Chick-Fil-A in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. an unknown suspect(s) shattered the front passenger side window of their vehicle causing a spider-web pattern. The estimated value of damaged property is $300.THEFT: 19-5667: On January 28, Deputy Naecker responded to the Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of a possible shoplifter. The complainant advised they observed two suspects attempting to leave the store without paying for a computer which was valued at $600. Once the suspect(s) realized they were being watched, they dropped the computer inside Walmart and fled the scene in a red colored vehicle.THEFT: 19-5889: On January 29, Deputy Boerum responded to Bayside Road in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole his Maryland registration tag from his vehicle.BURGLARY: 19-8965: On February 14, Deputy R. Evans responded to Sixes Rd in Prince Frederick for the report of a Burglary that had already occurred. The victim stated that sometime during the overnight hours of February 13, an unknown suspect(s) entered the business and stole a Stihl Chainsaw and an Echo leaf blower. The approximate value of stolen items is $700.On January 29, Deputy Buckler responded to Old Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim advised the suspected person was currently sleeping in their basement. Deputy Buckler and Lt. Naughton made contact with, who was advised that he needed to leave the residence. While making entry into the bedroom, they detected a strong odor of marijuana. The marijuana was confiscated and they exited the residence. While outside, Doerk admitted to stealing several tools from the victim that were located in his vehicle. A probable cause search of Doerk's vehicle also yielded a bottle of methadone that was not prescribed to him. A search of his person revealed two glass containers of THC wax. The tools were returned to the victim and Doerk was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and CDS: Possession- Not marijuana.On January 31, Deputy Kreps was exiting the District Court in Prince Frederick when he was contacted by a bailiff to help identify possible contraband located on a suspect identified as. After speaking to the bailiff's, Stickley attempted to conceal a small rolled up piece of aluminum foil tucked in his waistband which was detected by the magnetometer. Upon examination of this piece of foil, Deputy Kreps counted 18 pills identified as Quetiapine Fumerate. Also located inside this foil was a small piece of cellophane which contained 6 white pills, identified as Zubsolv. Deputy Kreps placed Stickley under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.On January 31, Deputy Crum was dispatched to the Wawa in Dunkirk for the report of a theft in progress. The complainant advised they witnessed the suspect,, shove items in her clothing and retreat to the women's restroom. Deputy Crum arrived on location and advised Williams she needed to exit the restroom, at which point she did. The complainant then entered the restroom and located several items that Williams attempted to steal but disposed of in another stall. Williams emptied her pockets which revealed glass tubed shaped containers which contained suspected cocaine. Deputy Crum then escorted Williams outside of Wawa and made contact with the passenger of the vehicle she arrived in., was seen disposing items out of the car window. Deputy Crum heard a solid item hit the pavement next to the vehicle and recovered a metal pipe with burn marks on the end. Dobson was subsequently arrested for CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. A search of Williams' person revealed a total of 12 clear glass tubes with suspected cocaine residue and one clear plastic pill capsule with suspected cocaine residue. Williams was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.On February 2nd, Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dares Beach Road and North Solomons Island Rd. The driver, identified as, indicated that he did not have a registration sticker because his tag was stolen a few days prior. Noland and the passenger, who was later identified as, were asked to step out of the vehicle while a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. The Calvert County Control Center advised Noland had an active warrant through another county. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine residue inside of an Altoid tin which was located Wingfield's purse. Other contraband located inside the vehicle included a glass jar containing dried mint infused with suspected PCP, a pill bottle with dried mint which also emitted the odor of PCP when opened, (3) smaller glass viles with suspected PCP residue, one eye dropper with suspected PCP residue, a plastic screwdriver that contained suspected PCP on the handle, and several other small viles containing suspected PCP. Noland and Wingfield were both placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia.On February 4, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Dowell Road in Lusby. The driver, identified as, nervously handed Deputy Gott an open container of warm beer, to which the contents were poured out. A short time later, Deputy Childress and his K9 partner Flip conducted a scan on the outside perimeter of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. Gallagher was later found to be in possession of an opened Zubsolv package and stated that it was not prescribed to him. A search of the vehicle revealed a prescription bottle that contained one half of a white pill identified as Zubsolv and two unopened packets of Zubsolv. The prescription bottle found did not belong to Gallagher. Gallagher was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana.On February 5, Deputy Pounsberry responded to Silverton Lane in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary in progress. The Calvert Control Center advised the subject was. Upon arrival, Deputy Pounsberry observed Jackson's vehicle leave the area. An investigative stop was conducted on Jackson's vehicle and at that point he admitted that he had disestablished residency from Silverton Lane several weeks prior. Witnesses stated Jackson was seen attempting to gain entry into the residence by tugging on the back door and screaming at the individuals inside. Jackson proceeded to rip the screen door off the hinges and threw several pieces of deck furniture causing damage. Jackson was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000.On February 5, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop located at Apple Way and Route 4 in Dunkirk. While making contact with the driver,, Deputy Crum could detect an odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed (3) clear plastic containers of suspected Marijuana in the amount of less than ten grams and a metal bowl tip pipe with black burnt residue. While searching throughout the vehicle a very strong chemical odor was emitting from the trunk. A search of the trunk revealed a wrapper containing a wet, brown filtered cigarette inside with suspected PCP. Estep was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia.On February 5, Deputy Parks responded to Saint John Vianney Catholic Church for the report of a theft. The complainant advised they were contacted by their bank who stated a suspect, later identified as, had attempted to cash two checks totaling $120 but was unsuccessful. Deputy Parks canvassed the area in attempt to locate Russey-Thyes at which point he was located a short time later near KFC in Prince Frederick. Russey-Thyes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft $100 to under $1,500.On February 6, Deputy Gilmore responded to the North Beach Town Center Senior Apartments for a trespassing complaint. The complex manager told responding deputies that the suspect, identified as, had been evicted from his apartment earlier in the day and was told by Deputy Jacobs he was not to return to the complex. At approximately 4 p.m. Culligan was observed entering the front door of the apartment complex in attempt to gain access to the building. Culligan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. After processing Culligan for trespassing, Deputy Gilmore was contacted by a Sergeant at the Detention Center and advised they located a cut straw with suspected cocaine which resulted in an additional charge of CDS: Possession Paraphernalia.On February 8, Deputy Pounsberry conducted a traffic stop located Old Town Road and South Solomons Island Rd in Huntingtown. Upon making contact with the driver,, Deputy Pounsberry could observe in plain view, a clear bag crumpled in the center console, a cut straw with a powdery residue around it, and a roll of US Currency. Jones was asked to exit the vehicle, where a clear capsule containing suspected heroin was located in the driver seat. A further search of the vehicle revealed a clear capsule with suspected heroin and an opened capsule of suspected heroin. The Sheriff's Office advised the vehicle was not registered, that the registration belonged to another car and the vehicle did not have insurance coverage. The Calvert Control Center advised that Jones was on supervised release and his license was suspended. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.On February 9, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop located at Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings. The driver, identified as, was found to be operating the vehicle under a suspended license and was issued the proper citations. A consent to search the vehicle was given at that time, where Deputy Crum located a backpack containing suspected Marijuana above 10 grams and a round scale. The passenger, later identified as, had provided a false name upon request to Deputy Crum. The Calvert Control Center advised that Brandon Collier had a warrant from Virginia for Failure to Appear. Murray and Collier were both transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 grams or more and CDS: Paraphernalia.On February 10, at approximately 12:51a.m. members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Lusby, Maryland for the report of a drive by shooting. The suspect in this case was named by the caller and a lookout was given for the suspect and the vehicle he was operating. Once on scene responding deputies located several gunshot holes in the front of the residence. Detective Livingston responded to the scene and began conducting his investigation. The victim walked Det. Livingston to her bedroom where he located a bullet lodged in a closet door. The victim's were interviewed and after obtaining statements from them Det. Livingston was able to confirm the suspect was. Calvert County Sheriff's Office patrol units responded to James Gross' address at approximately 4:56 a.m. and placed him under arrest for his involvement in the shooting incident. James Gross was processed accordingly and awaited his appearance before a District Court Commissioner.On February 11, Deputy E. Payne conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dalrymple Road and Ray Road in Sunderland. While speaking with the driver,, DFC V. Evans observed marijuana stems and flakes on the passenger side floorboard. DFC Evans retrieved his K9 partner, Ceaser, for a scan of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. DFC Sampson and Deputy E. Payne conducted a search of the vehicle where they located a bag containing 632.5 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Psilocybin also known as "mushrooms," an electronic scale, and two prescription bottles with a white powdery, dusty residue. Hurley also was found to have over $2,500 in cash on his person. Hurley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.On February 11, Deputy Bowlan responded to a check welfare in the area of Commanche Rd and Alamo Rd in Lusby. Deputy Bowlan observed an occupant asleep in the driver seat with the car in drive and his foot on the brake. Calvert Emergency Communications advised the registration to the vehicle was suspended and the driver,, had an active arrest warrant. Sollers was immediately detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a small clear plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, a round orange pill, and a red and white cut straw. Sollers was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served his warrant and also charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.On February 12, Deputy Barger responded to a hit and run that occurred at S/B Route 4 and Sweetwater Rd in Lusby. The victim was following the suspect and led Deputy Barger in the area of Tomahawk Trail W where the vehicle fled. With the help of Deputy Bowlan, they were able to locate the driver, identified as. Calvert Emergency Communications advised the registration from the suspect vehicle was registered to a different vehicle and stated Watkins also had a suspended license. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a blue pill identified as Clonazepam and a slightly burnt copper brillo pad. A search of Watkins' person revealed a prescription bottle filled with 68 Tramadol, 23.5 Clonazepam, one penicillin and 10 aspirin. Deputy Barger was also able to locate an additional Clonazepam and suspected marijuana less than 10 grams. Watkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with multiple traffic citations as well as CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia.On February 15, Deputy Sampson assisted Deputy E. Payne on a traffic stop that was being conducted at Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk. Deputy E. Payne had already made contact with the occupants,, and, and placed them into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass crack pipe, a green cut straw with white residue, and a pill bottle containing urine. A purse was located within the vehicle which contained a large pill bottle with (7) Hysingla ER pills and a partial strip of suspected Suboxone. Fowler and Heefner were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and Alter Drug/Alcohol Test.On February 16, a lookout was broadcasted for a possible impaired driver near Broomes Island Rd headed toward Route 4. The vehicle was reported to have struck several mailboxes and almost struck a vehicle head on. The suspect vehicle also ran a red light and jumped the center median curb across Route 4 at Broomes Island Road. Deputy Wilson was in the area and was able to locate the suspected vehicle, which had 3 flat tires and a cracked windshield. The driver, identified as, was observed to have droopy eyes and his movements were slow and sluggish. Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted and Therres was believed to be under the influence of a drug and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Therres was placed under arrest at which time Deputy Wilson conducted a search of his person and located an orange in color pill identified as Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine. Therres was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and several other traffic citations.