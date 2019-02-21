Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Public Hearing Set for Calvert County Planning Commission's Recommended Comprehensive Plan
The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments on its recommended Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The public hearing will be held at the Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
If approved by the Planning Commission, the plan will be forwarded to the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners to consider for adoption. The proposed plan would replace the current Calvert County Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2004 and amended in 2010 and 2017.
The update process for the Comprehensive Plan has been underway since 2016. Informational meetings, interactive workshops and open houses were held to receive feedback from residents. Comprehensive Plan drafts, summaries of meetings, presentations and more are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert.
Citizens can view the draft Calvert County Comprehensive Plan online and submit comments. Written comments may be submitted to Mr. Greg Kernan, Chair, Calvert County Planning Commission, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD, 20678. Comments can also emailed to pz@calvertcountymd.gov or faxed to 410-414-3092.
Calvert County Announces Improvements to "Prepare Me Calvert" Mobile App
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, announces the launch of the improved Prepare Me Calvert mobile app. It puts critical, real-time information at users' fingertips in the unlikely event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared.
Some of the new app features include:
• A new "Submit a Tip" button for anonymous reporting to the Calvert County Sherriff's Office
• An emergency management blog with training information, preparedness tips and more
• A damage report that allows users to send storm-related damage information to emergency management staff for situational awareness
• A calendar of training and public outreach events
• An "I Need Help/I'm Okay" button to allow users to send messages to loved ones—when phone systems are clogged in an emergency—letting them know their status during an emergency
• A shareable emergency plan
• Improved alerting
Citizens are encouraged to download "Prepare Me Calvert" now for iOS (Apple) and Android devices.
"Our primary mission is to minimize the effects of future disasters through prevention, mitigation, planning, training and response efforts," said Calvert County Emergency Management Division Chief Al Jeffery. "We feel the Prepare Me Calvert app it is a great tool for our citizens to better prepare themselves and to stay informed."
2019 Visitors Guide Invites All to "Catch our Drift"
The 2019 Calvert County Visitors Guide is now available. Use the Visitors Guide to find information on shopping, restaurants and visitor attractions like Breezy Point Beach & Campground, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Calvert Marine Museum, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, the Patuxent Wine Trail and many other places of interest that make Calvert County, Maryland a favorite destination.
The guide also features contact information and details on charter boats, marinas, boat ramps, campgrounds, golf courses, antique stores, accommodations and biking/hiking trails as well as a listing of major events throughout the year. Whether you come to comb for shark teeth or sail the scenic Chesapeake Bay, discover amazing adventures and unspoiled beauty in Southern Maryland's Calvert County.
"The 2019 Calvert County Visitors Guide is for beach-goers, nature-lovers, craft beverage connoisseurs, shoppers, foodies, boat-riders, history museum browsers and everything in between—and there's a lot in between," said Tourism Program Specialist Hilary Dailey. "There's always more to explore in Calvert County."
To receive free copies of the 2019 Visitors Guide or for more information on county attractions and events, please contact the Calvert County, Maryland, Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.
View the 2019 Visitors Guide at choosecalvert.com/DocumentCenter/View/1452/Visitors_Guide_2019_Web
Calvert County Solid Waste Division Announces Change to Pressurized Gas Cylinder Recycling Locations
Effective immediately, the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will not accept certain cylinders at county convenience centers for safety reasons.
Propane cylinders and non-flammable small cylinders up to 20 pounds are accepted at all convenience centers and the Appeal landfill. All other flammable and oxygen gas cylinders and those larger than 24 inches must be brought to Appeal Landfill for proper and safe disposal.
When recycling pressurized gas cylinders at convenience centers or the landfill, please set the cylinders in the designated gas cylinder area and do not place items in roll-off containers. For a full list of accepted recycling materials, visit online at the link provided below.
For more information call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.
Click here for a full list of accepted materials at www.calvertcountymd.gov/index.aspx?nid=361
Kane Brown to Perform at Calvert Marine Museum
Country music star Kane Brown will perform live at the Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, June 1. The young singer/songwriter has been selling out every venue in his first headlining tour, featuring popular hits such as: Heaven, Lose It, What Ifs, and Good as You. This is no surprise, considering Brown recently became the first artist ever to be #1 on all five of Billboard's major country charts simultaneously. Opening acts include To A T singer Ryan Hurd and Maryland's own homegrown sensation Jackson Dean. Tickets are $35-$89 (additional fees apply) and will be available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com beginning March 26th for CMM members and April 2nd for the general public. To become a member, individuals can visit the website or call Lisa Howard, CMM Membership Coordinator, at (410) 326-2042 ext. 16.
Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford/Jeep/Dodge, PNC Bank, O'Brien Realty, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Tidewater Dental, Sunshines Catering, Roy Rogers, Equity Resources, Inc., Directmail.com, Holiday Inn Solomons, Quality Built Homes, 102.9 WKIK, Quick Connections, Bay Weekly, Southern Maryland Newspapers, Isaac's Restaurant, Papa John's Pizza, Comcast, Atlantic Broadband, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, World Gym, and Asbury-Solomons. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Vanessa Gill, CMM Director of Promotions, at 410-326-2042, ext. 18. Individualized packages are built, based on your needs.
Inez Claggett Selected to Fill Board of Education Vacancy
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to appoint Inez Claggett to the position of Third Election District representative on the Calvert County Board of Education. Claggett's appointment fills the vacancy left by Kelly McConkey, who resigned after winning the BOCC District 3 seat in 2018.
Claggett will serve the remaining time of McConkey's term. She is an administrative specialist with Prince George's County Government. Claggett holds a master's degree in accounting and financial management and a bachelor's degree in accounting. She resides in Owings.
"I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to working collaboratively with the other members of the board of education," Claggett stated following her appointment. "I promise to do the best that I can to serve the families in this community."
The BOCC is mandated by state law to fill board of education vacancies. Twelve candidates applied for the open seat. One candidate was disqualified due to residency requirements. To qualify for the position, candidates are required to be registered to vote in Calvert County for at least two years prior to the date of the beginning of the term of office and, in this case, a resident of the Third Election District.