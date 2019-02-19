St Mary's Co. Innovator and Entrepreneur Recognized in Nation's Capitol

St. Mary's County SBDC Consultant Wynne Briscoe (left) is shown with Brian Jordan and his wife Donna at the February 12 reception on Capitol Hill. (Submitted photo)
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (February 19, 2019)—Inventor and St. Mary's County resident, Brian Jordan of Jordan Research and Development, was one of the 11 innovators from across the nation recognized on Capitol Hill on February 12 at the 2019 Legislative Client Showcase and Reception.
America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) leaders, advisors, clients, and stakeholders gathered for the event. The America's SBDC Network selected 11 entrepreneurs to present their business concepts before members of Congress and the Senate. Legislators and staff were invited to hear the entrepreneur's stories and learn about the importance of small business development.
Jordan developed the DigiTouch prosthetic finger following an unfortunate accident involving a saw in his machine shop. The saw severed the tips of his thumb, middle and index fingers. Doctors were able to repair his middle finger, but the tips of his thumb and index finger were not salvageable. During his recovery in occupational therapy, he inquired about a functional prosthetic and was told there was no such thing. "As an inventor, I knew the answer wasn't good enough," said Jordan. Using the skills acquired while an aviator and engineer in the U.S. Navy, Jordan created an innovative prosthetic design and has also developed other creative inventions offering practical solutions.
Jordan enlisted the help of the St Mary's County SBDC office. "SBDC has played a key role in the development and success of our company. In particular, Wynne Briscoe has provided much guidance in the form of conducting research, keeping us up to date on the latest meetings, connecting us with the right people related to our company and coaching us for pitches and presentations. I would encourage every small business to make contact with SBDC," said Jordan.
"We are proud that Jordan Research and Development call St. Mary's County home," said Chris Kaselemis, St Mary's County Economic Development Director. "The Jordans are part of the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and have leveraged the Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology (SMIT) meetup, Crab Pot Pitch Competition and small business resources like the SBDC and the Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) currently available in St. Mary's County and across Southern Maryland."
To learn more about the SBDC Client Showcase go to: americassbdc.org/building-an-innovation-based-business-sbdc-client-showcase/