Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(February 18, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00009 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0030) for the manufacture and delivery of 12 Lot 16 AH-1Z aircraft for the kingdom of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $240,266,448 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00045 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification provides for the maintenance and operation of the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL). This effort includes support for all ACURL systems to include consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the governments of Australia, Canada and the U.K. Work will be performed in Valparaiso, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $18,265,659 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously issued cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001918F0472) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for additional ancillary mission equipment for F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD), participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funding in the amount of $52,367,561 will be obligated at time of award, $35,913,912 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($20,791,984; 39 percent); Air Force ($11,338,222; 22 percent); Navy ($5,016,648; 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($12,112,092; 23 percent), and FMS customers ($3,108,615; 6 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-price delivery order N6833518F0362 previously issued against blanket purchase agreement (N68335-18-A-0042) in support of the F-35 Lightning II affordability campaign for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The modification provides for maturation of the current effort through expansion and refinement of existing scope, including strategic sourcing, senior leadership team offsite, and major contract actions. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,730,560 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($6,001,250; 38 percent); Marine Corps ($6,001,250; 38 percent), and Air Force ($3,728,060; 24 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00012 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0022). This contract modification extends the period of performance and provides depot maintenance for 44 Navy and Marine Corps Reserve F-5N/F aircraft. In addition to depot maintenance, this modification provides for aircraft inspections, repairs, overhauls, emergency repairs, modifications, engineering support and procurement of structural components required for the operation and sustainment of the F-5N/F aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (96 percent); Springville, Utah (3 percent); and Emmen, Switzerland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., are each awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts provide for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Operations Onboard Ship and Shore support services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)—Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division (NAWCAD 4.11.7). Services to be provided include operational, technical, logistical and system engineering support for system certification; technical assistance; systems analysis and engineering; test and evaluation; installation and maintenance; hardware design, development, technical logistics support; configuration management; training support; equipment manufacturing; quality control; and project management of Mobile Air Battle management systems and communication-electronic systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (20 percent); and at various contractor locations within the continental U.S. (80 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with seven offers received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00009 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to provide for initial lay-in of repair material for seven F-35 Lightning II systems at various depots in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (34 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (27 percent); Jackson, Mississippi (16 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (16 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (4 percent); and East Aurora, New York (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, and Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $14,498,758 are being obligated at time of award, $4,582,113 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,332,003; 43.68 percent); Marine Corps ($3,128,745; 21.58 percent); Navy ($1,453,368; 10.02 percent); non-U.S. DoD Participants ($2,470,964; 17.04 percent), and FMS customers ($1,113,678; 7.68 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0026) to exercise an option for technical expertise in the development and testing of underwater weapons and underwater weapons systems components. This requirement is to develop an underwater weapons system acquisition/procurement program that provides underwater weapons systems (including authentic foreign mines) for research, development, test and evaluation of underwater weapons systems and mine countermeasures systems. Work will be performed in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (95 percent); Montenegro (2 percent); Bulgaria (2 percent); and Italy (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by February 2020. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide contractor owned and operated aircraft for airborne threat simulation capabilities to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operations and aircrew to counter enemy electronic warfare and electronic attach operations. Work will be performed at various locations inside and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in February 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0031)., was awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously issued delivery order (N0001918F1645) placed against basic ordering agreement, N00019-17-G-0002. This modification exercises the option to procure 12 A-Kits to retrofit legacy fleet aircraft with the AN/APR-39D(V)2, AN/AAQ-24B(V)27, and the ALE-47 Power Performance Computing, upgrading the MV-22 from Configuration A to Configuration C. In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 12 APR-39D(V)2 A-Kits to install the AN/APR-39D (V)2 system on any of the 48 previously Integrated Aircraft Survivability Equipment retrofitted aircraft, upgrading the MV-22 from Configuration B to Configuration C. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (65 percent); Miramar, California (14 percent); New River, North Carolina (13 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (6 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,656,686 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb.11, 2019), is awarded amodification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0001). This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to procure up to an additional quantity of two F/A-18E/F aircraft, modified to extend the service life of the aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (75 percent); and El Segundo, California (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.