MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(February 13, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.CHILD NEGLECT/CDS (19-MSP-003829): Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, Tfc A. Opirhory responded to Dorsey Memorial Park, Hollywood, for a report of a child welfare check. According to investigators, the mother of the suspect's son contacted police after her son video chatted her apparently upset and crying while inside of his father's () truck. The mother told troopers that the child was unable to provide any information on their location. A phone ping was conducted on Gohl's phone, which revealed the phone was in the area of Forest Park Road in Lexington Park. Several police units responded to the area and began to actively search for the truck. A trooper located the vehicle and observed two males passed out inside of it. The trooper then saw the child, who was in the back seat of the truck screaming and crying, and immediately removed him from the vehicle.A search of the vehicle revealed 23 capsules containing suspected heroin, U.S. currency and several bags containing suspected marijuana, totaling 889 grams. Investigators also located a suspected drug /price ledger. The other male passenger in the truck,, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a civil citation and released at the scene. The operator, Brandon Michael Gohl, 35 of Hollywood, Md. was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and child neglect. He was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.The child was examined by EMS personnel and returned safely to his mother. The investigation is ongoing.CDS POSSESSION (19-MSP-004643): On February 2, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tpr T. Howard conducted a traffic stop in the Mechanicsville area. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as, and 3 passengers, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. During a probable cause search, a plastic baggie containing approximately 9 grams of suspected Ecstasy/MDMA was recovered. Investigation revealed the MDMA belonged to Mr. Gross. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.FLEEING & ELUDING (19-MSP-005092): On February 4, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Tpr M. Posch attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Norris Road and Rt. 237, Lexington Park. The vehicle refused to stop and a traffic pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on Great Mills Road when the suspect failed to negotiate the turn, struck the curb/median and overturned. The driver, later identified as, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. As a result of the accident, Ms. Young was transported to Medstar St. Mary's Hospital for an evaluation. She was treated and released to the custody of Tpr. Opirhory and then transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Fleeing & Eluding.DEPARTMENTAL COLLISION: On Sunday, January 27, at approximately 4:20 pm, Master Trooper J. Preston was sitting stationary in his marked agency vehicle on the southbound side of MD Rt 5 in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts in Mechanicsville, conducting speed enforcement. The business was closed at the time of the enforcement activity. A black Nissan Sentra driven by, was traveling southbound on MD Rt 5 approaching M/Tpr. Preston's location. The Nissan then veered off the roadway and struck M/Tpr. Preston's stationary patrol vehicle. The driver was found at fault and charged accordingly. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:On 1/30/2019, Mark Alan Bowman, 60, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning.On 1/30/2019, James Melton Miles, 64, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles.On 2/1/2019, Douglas Lee Austin Johnson, 30, of White Plains, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis.On 2/1/2019, Brandon Scott Gardiner, 26, of Hollywood, was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn.On 2/2/2019, Thurman Alexander Harmon, 68, of St. Inigoes, was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles.On 2/2/2019, Christopher Michael Schick, 27, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning.On 2/3/2019, Jenny Rebecca Gandara, 41, of La Plata, was arrested by Tpr M. Posch.On 2/3/2019, Wilbur Kenner 3rd , 30, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston.On 2/3/2019, John Alexander Chase, 64, of Waldorf, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 2/3/2019, Wilbur Kenner 3rd , 30, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston.On 2/4/2019, Anthony Paul Gaug, 33 of Clements, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 2/7/2019, Thomas Daniel George, 26 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles.On 2/7/2019, John Rufe Davis, 50 of Valley Lee, as arrested by Tpr M. Whitman.On 2/8/2019, Charles Aleksandr Baxter, 19 of Leonardtown, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning.On 2/8/2019, Madison Nichole Lodholz, 22 of St. Louis, MO was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles.On 2/9/2019, Stephanie Ann Bain, 24 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by M/Tpr E. Evans.On 2/9/2019, Danielle Lauren Biegner, 24 of Marbury, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer.On 2/9/2019, Robert Thomas Erhardt, 27 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc M Manning.On 2/9/2019, Ricky Shirell Franklin Sr., 60 of La Plata, was arrested by Tpr T. Howard.On 2/10/2019, Garrett Ignatius Bond, 32 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr K Bauer.The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:On 2/1/2019, Sheri Noel Peterson, 25, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA-Driving without Required License.On 2/3/2019, Stephanie Denise Cole, 43, of Leonardtown, was arrested by Cpl J. Pilkerton for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 2/3/2019, Teia Marie Craig, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for Violation of Probation-Theft Less than $100.On 2/3/2019, Geovanny Valasco, 20, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr K. Bauer for FTA-DUI.On 2/5/2019, Tina Marie Tippett, 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr M. Whitman on 2 active warrants for FTA- Driving without Required License.On 2/7/2019, Charles Henry Thompson, 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc J. Warrick for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Concealed Dangerous Weapon.On 2/8/2019, Tercell Javon Blackiston, 30 of Leonardtown, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis for Second Degree Assault.On 2/10/2019, Nicholas Christopher Sitcer, 38 of Hollywood, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis for Violation of Probation-Driving While Suspended.