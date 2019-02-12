MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (February 12, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following arrest reports.
FIREARM VIOLAIONS: On 1/24/2019 at 7:08 pm, Trooper First Class Backus responded to the 2100 block of Wilson Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a stolen rifle. The complainant reported a AK-47 WASR rifle was missing from the residence but was unable to state when it had been taken. Investigation revealed that the complainant was prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of Maryland. Numerous weapons and ammo were removed from the residence. An application of charges for various firearm violations has been submitted for Christopher D. Hiner, 27, of Caret, Va.
POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE, DEXTROAMPHETAMINE AND MARIJUANA: On 2/4/2019 at 5:01 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper Stull working a stopping team stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Armory Road in Prince Frederick. A moderate odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed marijuana, marijuana wax, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills. Mariah C. Gray, 23, of Lusby, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN AND SWITCHBLADE: On 2/7/2019 at 3:16 pm, Cpl. Esnes stopped a vehicle at Route 4 near Parran Road in St. Leonard for traffic violations. Several criminal indicators were observed and Cpl. Esnes requested assistance with the traffic stop. Tpr. Strong, TFC McCombs and K-9 Benelli responded to assist. The K-9 scan resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed K2/Spice-Synthetic Marijuana, Heroin and Marijuana and a switchblade. Robert D. Harrod, 31, and Ashley L. Markart, 25, both of Lexington Park, were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. Charges for Concealed Dangerous Weapon are pending for Dale L. Waul, 39, of Lexington Park.
DUI / POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 2/8/2019 at 23:56 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for a reported unconscious subjects inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located with the motor running and tranmission in park. Both the driver and passenger appeared to be asleep. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed marijuana and heroin. William M. Stallings, Jr., 27, and Tara L. Burket, 26, both of St. Leonard, were both arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM & BUPRENORPHINE: On 2/2/2019 at 6:31 am, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 south of Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick. A K-9 unit arrived to assist and did a external scan and this resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed both Alprazolam and Buprenorphine pills. Angelina M. Decola, 40, of La Plata, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE: On 2/2/2019 at 2:19 pm, Trooper First Class Lewis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Plum Point Rd. near Cecil Lane in Huntingtown. Because of several criminal indicators a K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search was conducted and crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found. Tiffaniy A. Herring, 33, from Hillcrest Heights, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
DUI Arrests
Lisa M. Fulton, 38, of Huntingtown, arrested on 01/25/2019 @ 02:01 am by TPR A. Fraser
Mason K. Mills, 27, of Lusby, arrested on 01/27/2019 @ 01:49 am by TPR R. Marsch
James R. Hammett, 46, of California, arrested on 01/27/2019 @ 03:02 pm by TPR A. Kelly
Tarvaris T. Reid, 41, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/06/2019 @ 11:25 pm by TFC P. Kaitz
William M. Stallings, 27, of St. Leonard, arrested on 02/08/2019 @ 11:56 pm by TFC T. Davis
Scott J. Desmet, 41, of Rockville, arrested on 02/09/2019 @ 02:13 am by TPR L. Woolman
Mitchel A. Lefevre, 37, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 12:43 am by TPR A. Kelly
William J. Brown, 40, of Lexington Park, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 08:38 am by TFC S. Matthews
Stacy A. Shea, 55, of Lusby, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 05:24 pm by TFC T. Davis
Kevin R. Maclean, 41, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 05:04 pm by TFC S. Barlow
Gregory T. Horne, Jr., 23, of Lusby, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 10:25 pm by TFC J. Palumbo
Jennifer C. Mahoney, 49, of St. Leonard, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 11:39 pm by TFC W. Costello
Amanda L. Warfield, 38, of Lothian, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 01:08 am by TPR. K. Stull
Quanta K. Parker, 25, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 02:16 am by TFC R. Backus
Jeremy R. Wahler, 21, of Hollywood, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 03:55 am by TFC W. Costello
Jamie P. Martin, 33, of Waldorf, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 06:01 pm by TFC S. Barlow
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.