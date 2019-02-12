MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(February 12, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following arrest reports.FIREARM VIOLAIONS: On 1/24/2019 at 7:08 pm, Trooper First Class Backus responded to the 2100 block of Wilson Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a stolen rifle. The complainant reported a AK-47 WASR rifle was missing from the residence but was unable to state when it had been taken. Investigation revealed that the complainant was prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of Maryland. Numerous weapons and ammo were removed from the residence. An application of charges for various firearm violations has been submitted forPOSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE, DEXTROAMPHETAMINE AND MARIJUANA: On 2/4/2019 at 5:01 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper Stull working a stopping team stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Armory Road in Prince Frederick. A moderate odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed marijuana, marijuana wax, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN AND SWITCHBLADE: On 2/7/2019 at 3:16 pm, Cpl. Esnes stopped a vehicle at Route 4 near Parran Road in St. Leonard for traffic violations. Several criminal indicators were observed and Cpl. Esnes requested assistance with the traffic stop. Tpr. Strong, TFC McCombs and K-9 Benelli responded to assist. The K-9 scan resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed K2/Spice-Synthetic Marijuana, Heroin and Marijuana and a switchblade., were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. Charges for Concealed Dangerous Weapon are pending forDUI / POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 2/8/2019 at 23:56 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for a reported unconscious subjects inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located with the motor running and tranmission in park. Both the driver and passenger appeared to be asleep. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed marijuana and heroin., were both arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM & BUPRENORPHINE: On 2/2/2019 at 6:31 am, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 south of Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick. A K-9 unit arrived to assist and did a external scan and this resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed both Alprazolam and Buprenorphine pills., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE: On 2/2/2019 at 2:19 pm, Trooper First Class Lewis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Plum Point Rd. near Cecil Lane in Huntingtown. Because of several criminal indicators a K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search was conducted and crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Lisa M. Fulton, 38, of Huntingtown, arrested on 01/25/2019 @ 02:01 am by TPR A. FraserMason K. Mills, 27, of Lusby, arrested on 01/27/2019 @ 01:49 am by TPR R. MarschJames R. Hammett, 46, of California, arrested on 01/27/2019 @ 03:02 pm by TPR A. KellyTarvaris T. Reid, 41, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/06/2019 @ 11:25 pm by TFC P. KaitzWilliam M. Stallings, 27, of St. Leonard, arrested on 02/08/2019 @ 11:56 pm by TFC T. DavisScott J. Desmet, 41, of Rockville, arrested on 02/09/2019 @ 02:13 am by TPR L. WoolmanMitchel A. Lefevre, 37, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 12:43 am by TPR A. KellyWilliam J. Brown, 40, of Lexington Park, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 08:38 am by TFC S. MatthewsStacy A. Shea, 55, of Lusby, arrested on 02/01/2019 @ 05:24 pm by TFC T. DavisKevin R. Maclean, 41, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 05:04 pm by TFC S. BarlowGregory T. Horne, Jr., 23, of Lusby, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 10:25 pm by TFC J. PalumboJennifer C. Mahoney, 49, of St. Leonard, arrested on 02/02/2019 @ 11:39 pm by TFC W. CostelloAmanda L. Warfield, 38, of Lothian, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 01:08 am by TPR. K. StullQuanta K. Parker, 25, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 02:16 am by TFC R. BackusJeremy R. Wahler, 21, of Hollywood, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 03:55 am by TFC W. CostelloJamie P. Martin, 33, of Waldorf, arrested on 02/03/2019 @ 06:01 pm by TFC S. Barlow