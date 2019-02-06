Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(February 6, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0055). This modification provides for the procurement of five Fire Scout MQ-8C unmanned air systems and two lightweight fuel cells. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (33 percent); Ozark, Alabama (27 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (16 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,062,919 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00017 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0001). This modification exercises an option for organization, selected intermedia, limited depot level maintenance, and logistics services in support of the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center's (NAWDC) F/A-18A/B/D/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B, and E-2C aircraft. Work will be performed at NAWDC, Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in January 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for Identity Dominance System (IDS) technology refresh for the Department of Defense. The IDS technology refresh effort is a refresh of the entire current configuration. The primary focus of this contract is the acquisition of a hand-held biometric hardware device for the IDS program to replace the current integrated base unit. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,522,548 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a full and open competition basis via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-19-D-4000)., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-0088). This modification provides for engineering and manufacturing development of the Miniature Air Launched Decoy – Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,197,594 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure a maximum quantity of 840 technically refreshed multi-function displays for retrofits and spares in support of the AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft. Work will be performed in Alpharetta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0009)., was awardedfor modification P00001 to delivery order N0001918F1652 previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 79 Harpoon Block II Plus Tactical Missile upgrade kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (69.5 percent); Galena, Kansas (10.5 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (6.6 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (6.5 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (2.2 percent); O'Fallon, Missouri (1.1 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (.6 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (3 percent). Work is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,991,141 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042117C0044) to exercise an option for maintenance and support services for F/A-18 C/D and associated equipment in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed at various locations in Kuwait including Almed Al-Jaber Air Base (98.38 percent); Kuwaiti Air Force Headquarters (6.04 percent); Air Institute/Air Defense Base (1.89 percent); and Subhan/Air Defense Base (1.13 percent). Work is expected to be completed in January 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $63,016,210 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001919F2667 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This order provides for aerial refueling envelope expansion and objective tanker qualification testing in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75 percent); and Melbourne, Florida (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-2684 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0057). This delivery order provides for the management, sustainment, and upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System software product baseline and the required system and software documentation for the Navy and the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (98 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $10,939,237 will be obligated at time of award, $1,361,805 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($8,687,257; 79.4 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($2,251,980; 20.6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00068 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides for non-recurring engineering to incorporate the Multifunctional Information Distribution System/Joint Tactical Radio System into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (75.15 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (8.98 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (8.42 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (6.34 percent); Misawa, Japan (.32); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.79 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,654,051 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides for the identification and execution of cost reduction initiatives to reduce the cost of the F-35 Lightning II Air System. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $90,345,180 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($44,929,818; 50 percent); Navy ($26,000,000; 29 percent); and the Marine Corps ($19,415,362; 21 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2701 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-5517) to procure 9,999 additional Lot 7, full-rate production units of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II. The procurement of the additional APKWS II weapons will upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon in support of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the governments of Nigeria and the Netherlands. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (70 percent); and Austin, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Army, Navy and Marine Corps and Air Force); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $225,034,247 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.