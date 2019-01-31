MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 30, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.On 1/23/2019, Mary Louise Johnson, 34, of Pueblo West, CO was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler.On 1/23/2019, Brian Russell Hosier, 30, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr J. Rutkoski.On 1/24/2019, Brandon Michael Green, 27, of California, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson.On 1/25/2019, Dillon Brisco Bowles, 24, of Loveville, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis.On 1/25/2019, Scott Kenneth Sampson, 46, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson.On 1/25/2019, Nathaniel Antonio Taylor, 33, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler.On 1/26/2019, Gregory Vernard Allen, 39, of Oxon Hill, was arrested by Tpr T. Howard.On 1/27/2019, Christopher James Didomenico, 41, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler.On 1/29/2019, Wyatt Koyen Sagers, 34, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis.On 1/29/2019, Parrish Lance Heinz, 45, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 1/24/2019, Evan Xavier Cunningham, 23, of Tall Timbers, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 1/24/2019, Jarvis Joseph Carter, 39, of Leonardtown, was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles for FTA-Theft $100 to under $1500; Disorderly Conduct; CDS Possess Not Marijuana; CDS Possess Paraphernalia.On 1/26/2019, Anthony Derrick Eugene Thurmon, 43, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 1/28/2019, Andre Lee Johnson, Jr., 27, of Callaway, was arrested by Tpr M. Whitman for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 1/29/2019, Sheldon Lyvonne Curtis, 37, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.