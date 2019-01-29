Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 29, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A lot 10 aircraft to include 10 for the Navy, four for the government of the U.K. and five for the government of Norway. In addition, this modification includes engineering change proposal 4 SilverBlock for the government of the U.K. and Lot 10 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, Class I change assessments and obsolescence monitoring. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (80.6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, U.K. (1.6 percent); and various locations within and outside the continental U.S. (12.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $2,458,707,154 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($1,256,865,203; 51 percent); the government of Norway ($694,971,086; 28 percent); and the government of the U.K. ($506,870,865; 21 percent), under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price requirements contract for the depot repair of T56-A-427 engines, utilized on E-2 Hawkeye aircraft, including the repair of the power section, torque meter, gearbox, and accessories in accordance with Navy depot manuals and approved repair practices. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (55 percent); Winnipeg, Canada (25 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (15 percent); and Oakland, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0024)., is awarded amodification (P00020) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0033). This modification provides for the procurement of software design and system integration, qualification testing, and cybersecurity activities as well as engineering services in support the MQ-8 Fire Scout Unmanned Air System. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; and aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,590,756 will be obligated at time of award, $12,080,557 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, training, integrated logistics support, installation/checkout of developed systems and support services for Harpoon Ship Command Launch Control Set, Encapsulated Harpoon Command and Launch Systems, and Advanced Harpoon Weapon Control System, Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response, and Harpoon missiles. These efforts are in support of the Navy and the governments of Brazil, Chile, Israel, Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Turkey, U.K., Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, Thailand, Greece, Qatar, and Belgium. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri, and locations inside and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0010)., is awardedfor modification P00044 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot X aircraft for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Williamtown, Australia, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $31,335,203 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.