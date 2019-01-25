MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 25, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.On 1/17/2019, Beth Michelle Williams, 46, of Dameron, was arrested by Tpr M. WhitmanOn 1/19/2019, Benjamin Joseph White, 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr R. KaszubskiOn 1/17/2019, Teia M. Craig, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr R. Kaszubski for FTA-Violation of Probation.On 1/17/2019, Osie M. Shade, 59, of Ridge, was arrested by Tpr M Posch for FTA-Violation of Probation.On 1/17/2019, Amy Kathleen Russell, 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA-Driving Uninsured VehicleOn 1/19/2019, David Joseph Stallings, 59, of Waldorf, was arrested by Cpl. J. Pilkerton for Driving While Revoked; Driving w/o Required license.On 1/19/2019, Corey Michael Aria, 26, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA-CDS Possess Marijuana more than 10gmsOn 1/20/2019, Marc Ryan Gill, 39, of Waldorf, was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn for FTA-Theft Less than $100On 1/21/2019, Christopher Allen Kirk, 32, of Newburg, was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn for Theft $100 to under $1500.On 1/23/2019, Vergil Michael Agostinelli, 27, of Leonardtown, was arrested by M/Tpr E. Evans for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.