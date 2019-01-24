Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

, is being awarded afirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ancillary mission equipment (AME) and associated AME initial spares in support of Lot 13 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force,); non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $437,333,989 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0015)., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0081). This modification exercises an option to produce and deliver 17 AE1107C engines in support of the V-22 aircraft, to include one engine for the Marine Corps, eight engines for the Navy, and eight engines for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy);and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $35,672,562 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($18,885,474; 53 percent); and the government of Japan ($16,787,088; 47 percent) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2406 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0006). This order provides for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, integration, test and delivery of Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) spare parts in support of the CVN-78 prior to the Advanced Arresting Gear and EMALS material support dates. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (37 percent); Boston, Massachusetts (18 percent); Tupelo, Mississippi (10.7 percent); Aston, Pennsylvania (5.8 percent); Guilford, Connecticut (4.4 percent); San Leandro, California (3.5 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (2.6 percent); Randolph, New Jersey (2.4 percent); Mankato, Minnesota (1.4 percent); Middletown, Ohio (1.2 percent); Bindlach, Bavaria, Germany (.53 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (12.47 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,682,252 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.