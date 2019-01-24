Fatal Collision In Brandywine Under Investigation

BRANDYWINE, Md. (January 24, 2019)—Maryland State Police are investigating a collision in which one person died early this morning in Prince George's County.



The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. Emergency personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene. The victim was operating a gray Volvo. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.



Shortly after 7:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police received a calls from motorists, reporting a crash involving a gray Volvo passenger vehicle on northbound Branch Avenue at Earnshaw Dr. in Brandywine. Troopers from Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were immediately dispatched to the location.



The preliminary investigation indicates according to investigators that the victim was driving northbound in the left lane on Branch Avenue at Earnshaw Dr. The victim for unknown reasons lost control of her vehicle and drove into the center median and struck the guardrail.



The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction report. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, along with Prince George's County EMS personnel were on the scene and assisted with lane closures and detours around the scene. Lanes were reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.