Shots Fired Report Leads to Arrest, Stolen Weapon

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 24, 2019)—A report of shots fired in a Lexington Park neighborhood Wednesday night led to a brief barricade situation. The suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested. Police recovered several weapons from the house, including one they say was stolen.



On January 23, at approximately 9:18 p.m., TFC B. Ditoto, of the state police, responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. A witness provided a suspect description and direction of travel. TFC Ditoto observed a subject matching the description. The suspect was ordered to show his hands but he refused and then fled into a nearby residence. The residence was surrounded by law enforcement officers and orders were given to the occupants to exit.



The suspect, later identified as Derrick Xavier Green, Jr. a black male, age 21, eventually complied and exited the residence. Green was placed under arrest.



Investigators obtained a search warrant and a search of the residence revealed two handguns and other evidence related to the crime. One of the recovered guns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office in 2016.



Green was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for processing. Green was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Fail to obey Lawful Order, Resisting Arrest , Theft and Possession of a regulated firearm.



In addition to Leonardtown Barrack personnel, personnel from the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division and the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office assisted in this investigation.