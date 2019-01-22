Overloaded Power Strip Leads to Home Fire; 5 Pets Perish

The fire occurred in this single family home located at 44044 Sandy Bottom Road last Friday around 2:07 p.m. (Photo: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(January 22, 2019)—An overloaded power strip in the basement of a Hollywood residence led to a major fire which resulted in the death of five pets — 1 dog and 4 cats. There were no humans injured.The fire occurred in the single family home located at 44044 Sandy Bottom Road last Friday around 2:07 p.m. It was discovered by a neighbor.Fifty Firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department took approximately 20 minutes to bring the one alarm fire under control.The home was occupied by John Russell, Sr., Tracey Russell, John Russell, Jr. and Heather Payton. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross, as well as family and friends.The financial loss is estimated at $225,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.The fire was investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office.