MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 22, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT OF JACK: On 1/14/2019 at 12:46 pm, Trooper Marsch responded to Jim's Tool and Party Rental in Prince Frederick in reference o a theft of a transmission jack.rented the jack in October of 2018. Numerous attempts have been implemented to try to contact Mr. Essex unsuccessfully. Charges are pending for theft of the Jet Transmission Jack for Michael Essex.BURGLARY / DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 1/16/2019 at 12:19 pm, Trooper Strong responded to the 6500 block of 13th St. in Chesapeake Beah for a reported burglary. The victim reported someone had broken into both of the sheds. There were visible signs of forced entry on both shed doors and the locks had been broken from the hinges. Although items inside the sheds had been moved, it appeared nothing was missing. Investigation continues.FIREARM VIOLATION/WARRANT ARREST: On 1/17/2019 at 2:58 am, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near Rousby Hall Rd. in Lusby. A check of the driver,, revealed a caution code for armed and dangerous and a narcotics user. A K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Flip conducted a scan of the vehcile and gave a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed a loaded handgun and a metal grinder containing a trace amount of marijuana. An arrest warrant through Prince George's County Sheriff's Office was confirmed. Cherry was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE: On 1/17/2019 at 6:10 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 prior to Rt. 402 for traffic violations. Upon making contact with the driver,, observation of slowed and slurred speech, droopy eyelids and eyes were watery and bloodshot, a determination of possibly being under the influence of drug or controlled dangerous substances was made. A K-9 scan was performed by K-9 Benelli and gave a positive alert. The Standardized Field Sobriety Test was given and Hansen was found to be under the influence. A probable cause search revealed Suboxone . Hansen was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.STOLEN VEHICLE: On 1/18/2019 at 12:18 am, Trooper Stull responded to the 3100 block of Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported, had taken the vehicle without permission and left a note stating he would be in touch. Her 2016 dark gray/charcoal Ford Fusion bearing Maryland Registration 8DK5470 has been entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle. Case remains open, pending an Applicaion of Statement of Charges for Mr. Williams.Zachary B. Hansen, 33, of North Beach, arrested on 01/17/2019 @ 05:44 pm by TFC S. MatthewsMerrill E. Contee, Jr., 47, of Dunkirk, arrested on 01/19/2019 @ 05:39 am by TPR. K. StullNicholas M. Mosteller, 22, of Gambrills, arrested on 01/19/2019 @ 06:22 am by TFC W. Costello