Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 20, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0030). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 25 Lot 16 AH-1Z aircraft and 25 stores control units. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $439,563,841 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.