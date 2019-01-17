Cold Case: Detectives Identify Suspect in 1993 Rape Case

LA PLATA, Md. (January 17, 2019)—Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Science Unit have identified the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in 1993 in Waldorf. Vincent Wayne Jones, 51, of Tennessee, was arrested by members of the Bartlett County Police Department and the CCSO in September 2018. He waived extradition and was transported to Charles County on September 29. Investigators are looking into the possibility Jones may have assaulted other people, but have not linked him to any cases in the region at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about Jones to contact them. The 1993 case allegedly occurred as follows:



On August 20, 1993, during the overnight hours, Jones broke into a woman's home in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf, Md., where he sexually assaulted her at knife point for several hours. He did not know the victim, and the two had never met. He fled in the victim's car, which was recovered in North Carolina a few days later.



Forensic Specialists processed the house where the assault occurred, as well as the victim's vehicle, and evidence was recovered. A DNA profile was developed from evidence recovered from the victim's vehicle, but it was not linked with a known suspect at that time.



In 2016, a specialist with the CCSO's Forensic Science Unit re-examined the evidence in this case, and an identification was made linking Jones to a fingerprint that was recovered. Detectives pursued additional leads and subsequently obtained a search warrant for Jones' DNA, which was analyzed and linked to the DNA recovered from the crime scene.



After all investigative leads were exhausted, the case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury who returned an indictment in September charging Jones with rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.



Investigators pieced together information about Jones:



• He was born and raised in Maryland and moved frequently.



• At some point, he lived on Gittings Court in Waldorf, Md., and went to Thomas Stone High School, but it doesn't appear he graduated from there.



• He was 25-years-old when the rape occurred, but it's not clear where he was living at that time.



Investigators have determined Jones has lived in the following locations:



• Baltimore, MD



• Birmingham, AL



• Chattanooga, TN



• Las Vegas, NV



• Lahaina, HI



• Memphis, TN



• Dallas, TX



• Bartlett, TN



• Tupelo, MS



When Jones was arrested in 2018, he was working as a private contractor for a satellite TV company as an installer. Jones previously worked in construction and listed his occupation as a carpenter. He also worked for a custom cabinet maker.



Due to his arrest, Jones' DNA profile is continuously being searched at the National Level of CODIS. As detectives continue to investigate, they are asking anyone with more information about Jones, including where he's lived and worked, to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477.



Jones is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A jury trial has been scheduled for March 18, 2019 in the Circuit Court for Charles County. He will be represented by a public defender, according to court records. He is currently being held without bond in the Charles Co. jail. The court case number is C-08-CR-18-000739.