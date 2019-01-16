MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 16, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:On 1/8/2019, Thomas Anthony Brewer, 35, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 1/9/2019, Ashley Renee Merkle, 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 1/11/2019, Kayla Nichols Butler-Jackson, 26, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 1/11/2019, Jennafer Nicole Harris, 22, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr M. Posch.On 1/12/2019, Alvaro Gallegos-Tovar, 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr M. Posch.On 1/12/2019, Khourtni Jasmine Hester, 29, of Waldorf, was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory.On 1/15/2019, Kenneth Charles Seward, 52, of California, was arrested by M/Tpr E.Evans.The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:On 1/1/2019, Amanda Jane Brown, 25, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for Theft Less than $1000.On 1/7/2019, Antionette Kenebria Galloway, 24, of Indian Head, was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler for Theft less than $1,000.On 1/8/2019, Brandon Louis Thompson, 32, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles for FTA-Theft Less Than $100.On 1/8/2019, Blake William Biggers, 25, of Fredericksburg, Va. was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving without Required License.On 1/9/2019, John Warren Phillippi III, 27, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler for FTA-Driving while license suspended.On 1/9/2019, Kraig Loggan Jackson, 28, of Highland Springs, Va. was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler for Theft $1500-$25,000 and Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle.On 1/10/2019, Darin Keith Pasqualle, Jr., 32, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving while license suspended.On 1-12-2019, George Gordon Bean, 52, of California, 2as arrested by Sgt K. Hunt for Promote/Distribute Child Porn (5) counts and Possession of Child Pornography (3) counts.