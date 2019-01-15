Charles Co. Board of Education Appoints Ethics Panel Members

LA PLATA, Md. (January 15, 2019)—The Board of Education of Charles County in December appointed its ethics panel for a four-year term ending in 2022.



The five-member ethics panel includes James Cornette, Adrienne Morgan Davis, Sandra Gott, Jessie Morris and William F. Olmsted.



Cornette, a resident of La Plata, is a retired Charles County Public Schools administrator who served 49 years as a teacher, coach, vice principal, principal and administrator. He retired from the school system in 2013.



Davis is an attorney. She is a sole practitioner with a law firm located in White Plains. Previously she served on the Maryland State Bar Association's Ethics Subcommittee and the Fourth Appellate Circuit Character Committee for the Court of Appeals of Maryland.



Gott, a resident of Hughesville, is a Research Ethics and Compliance Officer for the Department of the Army, Office of the Surgeon General.



Morris, a resident of Waldorf, has served on the Charles County Board of Education's ethics panel since 2006. Morris' previous experience includes serving as a Command Ombudsman for NAVELEXDETPAX and as the Patuxent River NAS/NATC Ombudsman Council President.



Olmsted, a La Plata lawyer, was reappointed to his third term on the ethics panel. He previously served as chairman of the panel.



The Ethics Panel consists of five members. The panel is appointed by the outgoing Board of Education members near the end of their term and serves for four years. The ethics panel interprets ethics regulations and provides advisory opinions to Board Members and employees subject to the regulations. The panel also reviews complaints concerning any alleged ethics violation and receives and maintains all forms required to be filed under the ethics regulation.